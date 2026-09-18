'Ridiculous': Michael Carrick on Manchester United sacking speculation
What's the story
Michael Carrick, the head coach of Manchester United, has dismissed speculation about his future as "ridiculous." He said the team's recent struggles are not a catastrophe or a disaster. The comments came on Friday after United's disappointing start to the Premier League season. Carrick's men have managed just four points from their first four matches and were recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton despite being 2-0 up at one stage.
Call for calm
It's not the end of the world, says Carrick
Carrick has called for a more balanced view of the situation, despite the back-to-back defeats.
"It's not a catastrophe or a disaster. It's not the end of the world," said Carrick at a press conference.
The manager stressed that while they've lost some games recently, they have also been competitive in all matches played so far.
He added that the belief certainly comes from that.
Performance review
United's struggles this season
Last season, under Carrick's guidance, United won 12 of their 17 games.
However, this season has seen some disappointing results, including a loss to newly promoted Hull in Matchweek 1, a 2-2 draw against Everton in Matchweek 3 and a controversial 1-0 defeat last Sunday against rivals Manchester City.
The defeat to Brighton was particularly painful as it marked the first time since 1976 that United lost at home after leading by two goals.
Unfazed attitude
Bookmakers respond to Carrick's situation
Despite the mounting pressure and criticism over United's recent performances, Carrick has remained unfazed.
He said, "We don't like losing matches. It's not like I don't feel the emotion, but it doesn't affect what we do next."
Bookmakers have responded to the growing scrutiny on Carrick by shortening odds on him being sacked before Christmas.
However, he insists that such thoughts are "ridiculous" and not something he considers in his position.
Tactical approach
On style of play criticism
Carrick has also faced criticism for United's style of play, with the team being one of the least active in terms of distance covered and sprints made.
He downplayed these concerns, saying "I don't think it's a major deal."
The manager also said he prefers not having a defined style as it makes his team unpredictable.
"I quite like the fact that someone can't work out our identity," he said.
Information
United have started the season on a poor note
Carrick's United are 13th in the Premier League and after 4 matches own 4 points (W1 D1 L2). United did win their Champions League opener against minnows Sabah FC but then suffered a terrible defeat against the Seagulls to exit the Carabao Cup.