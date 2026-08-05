Juventus hand Chelsea a 1-0 defeat in Hong Kong: Details

Chelsea's attacking threat was also hampered by the absences of Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer (who missed out with a minor injury), and Enzo Fernandez from the starting lineup.

Danny Welbeck shared striker duties with Joao Pedro in his first start for Chelsea, but they could only create one chance before halftime which went wide.

Mykhailo Mudryk made his first appearance since November 2024 after anti-doping proceedings were resolved.

Despite some promising moments from Geovany Quenda and Marco Palestra down the right flank, Chelsea struggled to create chances in the final third of the pitch.