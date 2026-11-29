'Give them confidence': Dhruv Jurel on batting with tail-enders
What's the story
India's wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has opened up about his strategy for batting with tail-enders. He was instrumental in India's first innings during the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, scoring a vital 88 runs. Jurel formed useful partnerships with Akash Deep (46 runs), Gurnoor Brar (64 runs), and Jasprit Bumrah (19 runs). His efforts helped India cross the 246-run mark, reducing their deficit to 110 runs.
Strategy
Jurel's strategy for tail-enders
After the third day's play, Jurel revealed his simple yet effective strategy for batting with tail-enders.
"Whenever any tail-ender comes in, I just try to give him some confidence that you can bat," he said.
"Just watch the ball and just play." He emphasized not giving a specific target like playing a session but rather focusing on watching the ball and playing accordingly.
Humor
Light-hearted way to motivate lower-order batsmen
Jurel also shared a funny anecdote about his way of motivating lower-order batsmen.
"Whenever a tail-ender came in to bat, I just told him, 'When you bowl to the tail, how do you feel? Think of that and play as long as you can,'" he said.
This light-hearted approach not only lightened the mood but also helped instill confidence in his teammates.
Challenge
Jamieson gets the better of Jurel
Despite his impressive innings, Jurel had a tough time against New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson.
The pacer beat him multiple times at the start of the day and later with the second new ball.
Eventually, Jamieson got his man by inducing an outside edge to end India's innings at 246 runs.
He finished with a four-fer. Meanwhile, Jurel's innings of 88 came off 170 balls, which included 14 fours.
He had earlier scored 78 in the series opener in Wellington.
Reflection
Jamieson praises Jurel's resilience
Jamieson praised Jurel for his resilience during the innings.
"He did a good job. He sort of rode his luck," he said.
"I felt like we went past the outside edge probably what felt like 30-plus times and just couldn't seem to get [the edge]."
Jurel also compared the pitch behavior with an older ball to that at Basin Reserve, hinting it was drying up and may not offer much on the final day.