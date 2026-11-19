Mhambrey in talks to join PBKS as bowling coach: Details
What's the story
Paras Mhambrey, the outgoing bowling coach of Mumbai Indians (MI), is in talks with Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a role, as per Cricbuzz. The development comes as part of a major overhaul within MI's coaching staff. Mhambrey was recently released by the five-time champions along with fellow bowling coach Lasith Malinga. Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni are set to replace them.
Coaching vacancies
Major changes in PBKS coaching staff
PBKS has also seen some of its coaching staff members depart, including bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin.
Sairaj Bahutule left the franchise right after last season to join the Indian men's team as their spin bowling coach.
With these vacancies open, Mhambrey could potentially fill in for Hopes.
Career trajectory
Mhambrey's history with MI and his experience
Mhambrey, who was India's bowling coach from 2022 to 2024 under Rahul Dravid, has had two stints with MI.
He first joined the franchise around 2015 when Ricky Ponting was their head coach.
After his stint with the Indian team post-2024 T20 World Cup victory, he rejoined MI.
Currently in Dubai as bowling coach of MI Emirates in the ILT20 league, Mhambrey has reportedly held talks with PBKS management, including Ponting.
Future prospects
Rajiv Kumar's potential role in PBKS coaching staff
Along with Mhambrey, Rajiv Kumar, who recently resigned from Chennai Super Kings, could also join PBKS as their fielding coach.
However, no final decision has been taken on this matter yet.
The final call on these appointments rests with Ponting.