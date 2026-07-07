How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare at FIFA World Cup? Stats
What's the story
Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that he has played his last FIFA World Cup match. The 41-year-old Portuguese footballer broke the news after Portugal's defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 at Dallas Stadium. Mikel Merino scored a stoppage-time winner, ending Portugal's journey in the tournament. Ronaldo was visibly emotional at the final whistle as his long-standing dream of winning a World Cup trophy slipped away forever. We decode his World Cup career in stats.
Post-match reflections
'I gave it my all'
After the match, Ronaldo spoke to the media about his international future. "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," he said. "I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family." He added that he wouldn't make any rash decisions about his future in football.
Age
Ronaldo will be 43 in next major tournament
Ronaldo reflected on his long career with the national team, saying, "I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles." He emphasized Portugal's success in the Euros in 2016, saying it was as important as winning a World Cup. The next major tournament is the 2028 European Championships hosted by the UK and Ireland. By then, Ronaldo will be 43 years old.
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An unwanted record for Ronaldo at 2026 FIFA World Cup
As per Opta, Ronaldo now has the most shots on record (since 1966) at a single edition of the World Cup without creating a single chance for a teammate. He had 17 shots.
Information
3 goals for Ronaldo at 2026 FIFA World Cup
Ronaldo played 5 matches for Portugal at 2026 FIFA World Cup and bagged three goals. In his side's 2nd Group K contest against Uzbekistan, Ronaldo bagged a brace as Portugal won 5-0. He then scored a penalty against Croatia in Round of 32.
Appearances
2nd-most appearances at the World Cup
Ronaldo appeared in his 6th World Cup. Before this, he played in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions respectively. He is the 2nd-highest in terms of matches at the World Cup. Ronaldo, earned 27 appearances and is only behind Lionel Messi (30). Lothar Matthäus (25), Miroslav Klose (24), Paolo Maldini (23), Luka Modric (23) and Manuel Neuer (23) follow suit.
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Ronaldo is involved in 13 World Cup goals
Ronaldo has been involved in 13 World Cup goals. From 27 matches, he owns 11 goals and 2 assists. Notably, four of his goals have penalties.
Records
Ronaldo made history at 2026 FIFA World Cup
Ronaldo is the oldest goal-scorer in World Cup knockout stages aged 41 years and 147 days. Ronaldo is the second player to net a World Cup goal after turning 40 alongside Cameroonian star Roger Milla, who was 42 years and 39 days when he struck the net in the 1994 edition. Ronaldo is also the oldest player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match.
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First player with goals in 6 World Cups
Ronaldo made history by becoming the first player to score a goal in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. The 41-year-old superstar achieved this feat during his team's Group K match against Uzbekistan.
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World Cup: Ronaldo is the highest scorer for Portugal
Ronaldo is Portugal's leading goal-scorer in the World Cup history. During the 2026 World Cup, he went past Eusebio, who netted nine goals for the team across six games - all in the 1966 edition. Ronaldo is tied with Hungary's Sandor Kocsis and Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann in terms of 11 World Cup goals.
Numbers
Highest goal-scorer in international history
Ronaldo has scored the most international goals (146). He has made 233 appearances. Besides his 146 goals, Ronaldo also owns 37 assists. He has won three major trophies with Portugal. Besides the UEFA European Championship in 2016, he helped Portugal win two UEFA Nations League honors (2018-19 and 2024-25).