Is Nat Sciver-Brunt the best all-rounder in WPL history? 

Nat Sciver-Brunt has etched her name in the history books by becoming the first-ever centurion in Women's Premier League (WPL) history. The Mumbai Indians batter achieved this feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Monday. She scored a brilliant century off just 57 balls, with her innings comprising of 16 boundaries and a six. Notably, the England star has also been brilliant with the ball in the tourney. Here we dissect Sciver-Brunt's all-round stats in WPL.

Record achievement Sciver-Brunt sets new benchmark for WPL Sciver-Brunt's century not only highlighted her individual brilliance but also set a new benchmark for the WPL. Before her, Sophie Devine and Georgia Voll had come close with scores of 99 and 99* respectively. However, Sciver-Brunt went one step further and became the first player in WPL history to score a century. This was also Sciver-Brunt's fourth WPL score of 75 or more. As per ESPNcricinfo, no other batter has more than three such scores.

Most runs Highest run-getter in WPL history In 35 WPL matches, all for MI, Sciver-Brunt has racked up 1,346 runs at an incredible average of 51.76. Her strike rate is a remarkable 144.73. No other batter has even scored 1,200 runs in the league. Sciver-Brunt (51.76) and Ellyse Perry (64.80) are the only batters with 50-plus averages in the league (minimum: 200 runs). The MI stalwart is also the batter with the most 50-plus scores in the league (12).

Wickets Fourth-most wickets in WPL Sciver-Brunt has also been sensational with her pace-bowling. With 39 wickets at an average of 23.69, the England star is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league. Her economy is a decent 8.03. Sciver-Brunt's MI teammate Hayley Matthews (861 runs and 46 wickets) is the only other all-rounder with the WPL double of 500 runs and 35 wickets.

Information Nat Sciver-Brunt belongs to this elite list Sciver-Brunt made an unbeaten 75 besides claiming 3/18 in the WPL 2025 affair against UP Warriorz Women. Deepti Sharma, Hayley Matthews (thrice), and Nadine de Klerk are the only other all-rounders to register a 50-plus score and a three-fer in the same WPL game.

Campaigns 300-plus runs in three different seasons Sciver-Brunt is the leading run-scorer in WPL 2025 with a total of 319 runs in six innings at an average of 79.75 and a strike rate just short of 155. Notably, she scored a record 523 runs at 65.37 in WPL 2025. No other batter has even scored 380 runs in an edition. The 2023 season saw the MI star finish with 332 runs at 66.4 - the second-most for any batter.