Wimbledon 2026 semi-final: Can Novak Djokovic ace Jannik Sinner challenge?
What's the story
The highly anticipated Wimbledon 2026 semi-final between world number one Jannik Sinner and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will be underway tomorrow. This will be their fourth clash in five years at Wimbledon, adding to the excitement. The match comes after both players have had to navigate through tough matches to reach this point. While Sinner is the defending champion, Djokovic is eyeing his record 25th Grand Slam title.
Sinner
Sinner's road to Wimbledon semi-final
Sinner has had his fair share of struggles at Majors this year. Previously, he suffered a second-round upset at the French Open. In his Wimbledon first-round clash, he dropped two sets in the five-setter against Miomir Kecmanovic. However, he recorded straight-set wins thereafter. This year has been historic for Sinner, who aced the Masters 1000 events. He became the first player to win five successive Masters 1000 titles before adding a sixth. Sinner is 42-3 in the ongoing season.
Djokovic
What about Djokovic?
Djokovic faced a major upset in the third round at Roland Garros but has since recovered well. Before that, he lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Despite nearing 40, the Serb remains as determined as ever to fare well in what could be his final Wimbledon campaign. Djokovic, who now features at only major events, is 14-4 in the ongoing season. He hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2023 US Open.
Match stats
Djokovic vs Sinner: Head-to-head record
Sinner leads Djokovic 6-5 in their ATP head-to-head clashes, but the Serbian has won two of their three encounters at Wimbledon. Despite this, Sinner has been on a hot streak lately, winning five of their last six matches. Moreover, age is on his side. Notably, Djokovic defeated Sinner in the Australian Open semi-final this year. The Italian would be wary of Djokovic's propensity to take the match deep, especially on grass.
Do you know?
Highest win percentage
According to Opta, Sinner has the highest win percentage against Djokovic (54.5) among the 36 players to have faced the Serb 10 or more times at the ATP level.
Records
Djokovic eyes these records
Djokovic has reached at least the semi-final at Wimbledon since 2018, including four successive titles (2018-2022). The Serb is eyeing his eighth men's singles Wimbledon title. Roger Federer remains the only man with over seven such honors (8). Earlier, Djokovic (107-13) surpassed Federer (105-14), recording the most match wins at Wimbledon. The Serb is also aiming to break a tie with Margaret Court in terms of singles Major titles (24 each).
Information
Sinner eyes 100 match-wins
As mentioned, Sinner is hoping to defend his Wimbledon title. He has a 25-4 record at the grass-court Major. Sinner has a golden opportunity to complete 100 Grand Slam match wins (currently 98-22 at Majors).