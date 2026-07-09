Wimbledon 2026 semi-final: Can Novak Djokovic ace Jannik Sinner challenge?

Djokovic

What about Djokovic?

Djokovic faced a major upset in the third round at Roland Garros but has since recovered well. Before that, he lost the Australian Open final to Carlos Alcaraz. Despite nearing 40, the Serb remains as determined as ever to fare well in what could be his final Wimbledon campaign. Djokovic, who now features at only major events, is 14-4 in the ongoing season. He hasn't won a Grand Slam since the 2023 US Open.