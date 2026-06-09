Lord's has been awarded one demerit point

ICC deems Lord's pitch 'unsatisfactory' after England-New Zealand Test

By Parth Dhall 07:35 pm Jun 09, 202607:35 pm

What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has deemed the pitch at Lord's "unsatisfactory" following last week's first Test between England and New Zealand. The iconic venue has been awarded one demerit point under the ICC's pitch and outfield monitoring process, marking the first time such a sanction has been imposed on the iconic ground. The decision comes after England won their opening game by 115 runs, but not without some controversy over the playing conditions.