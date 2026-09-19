3rd T20I: England eye clean sweep over visitors Sri Lanka
What's the story
The third and final T20I match between England and Sri Lanka will take place at the iconic Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester on Saturday. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They are now looking for a clean sweep, especially after their disappointing exit from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year. Here's more.
Match dynamics
Sri Lanka have been poor in the ongoing series
Sri Lanka have struggled to find their rhythm in this series, with their bowlers failing to contain runs.
On the other hand, England have been in top form, winning both matches convincingly.
The hosts will be eager to maintain this momentum and dominate the show with bat and ball.
England have solid depth in the ranks and Sri Lanka will once again be tested.
Pitch report
Pitch report and match timing
The pitch at Old Trafford in Manchester tends to favor the team bowling first.
It usually eases up and becomes easier to bat on in the second innings, with spinners likely to dominate.
Given the larger boundaries, spinners will not hesitate to toss it up and challenge batters to go for big hits.
The match will start at 7:00pm IST.
Historical context
A look at the head-to-head record
England hold a strong T20I record against Sri Lanka, having won 16 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as per Cricinfo.
England have won each of their last 14 20-over format matches against the Lankans, whose last win came back in May 20, 2014, at The Oval.
In Manchester, England have featured in 14 T20Is, winning 8, losing 3 with 3 matches not seeing a result.
Sri Lanka will play here for the 1st time.
Team lineup
A look at the probable XIs
The predicted playing XI for England includes Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Sonny Baker, and Adil Rashid.
For Sri Lanka it is Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Lahiru Udara, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tharindu Ratnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga and Dilshan Madushanka.
Stats
Player focus: Here are the stats
In 162 matches for England (149 innings), Buttler leads the show with 4,322 runs at 34.30. He has 2 tons and 29 fifties.
From 70 matches (61 innings), Brook has managed 1,669 runs at 36.28. He could surpass Jonny Bairstow's runs tally for England (1.671).
England spinner Adil Rashid owns 171 scalps at 23.30 from 152 matches (145 innings).
For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga has 163 scalps from 100 matches at 16.17.
He has the chance to become the third-highest wicket-taker overall in T20Is.
Poll