IND-W on top in one-off Lord's Test versus ENG-W

Mandhana

Mandhana shines on Day 2 for India Women

Mandhana's unbeaten 69 came after she shared an 88-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma, who scored 33 before falling to Sophie Ecclestone. After Verma's dismissal, Yastika Bhatia joined Mandhana and the two put on an unbeaten 66-run stand. Mandhana, who smashed 83 on Day 1 in India's 1st innings, has now hit successive fifties in this match. She has slammed nine fours and a six, having faced 124 balls.