IND-W on top in one-off Lord's Test versus ENG-W
What's the story
India have taken a commanding lead in the one-off Test match against England at Lord's. After posting 285 runs in their first innings, India bowled out England for just 170, taking a 115-run lead. England resumed Day 2 on 21/1 before being bundled out. India then ended the day at 154/1 with Smriti Mandhana scoring an unbeaten 69. This handed India a massive lead of 269 runs over the hosts.
Mandhana
Mandhana shines on Day 2 for India Women
Mandhana's unbeaten 69 came after she shared an 88-run opening partnership with Shafali Verma, who scored 33 before falling to Sophie Ecclestone. After Verma's dismissal, Yastika Bhatia joined Mandhana and the two put on an unbeaten 66-run stand. Mandhana, who smashed 83 on Day 1 in India's 1st innings, has now hit successive fifties in this match. She has slammed nine fours and a six, having faced 124 balls.
Batting collapse
England collapse despite partnership
England started the day on 21/1 and fell for 170. England's Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones put up a fight with an 84-run fifth-wicket partnership. However, the departure of Jones for 52 triggered a collapse as the last six wickets fell for just 39 runs. Despite the tough day, England witnessed a world record attendance for a single day at a women's Test match with 15,243 fans in attendance.
Bowling prowess
Indian bowlers on top
Sayali Satghare claimed 2/40 from 13 overs. She clocked 3 maidens. Kranti Gaud was brilliant. She bowled 17 overs and clocked 5/37. She clocked 7 maidens. Sneh Rana bowled 14 overs and managed 2/41 (3 maidens). Shree Charani managed 0/41 from 8 overs. Deepti Sharma bowled 7.1 overs. She finished with 1/10 and bowled 2 maidens.
Information
Gaud shines for India Women
Earlier in the day, Gaud made history by becoming the first woman to get her name on the Lord's Test honors board with a brilliant spell of 5/37. She dismissed Tammy Beaumont on Day 1 and continued her good work by taking out Maia Bouchier (23), Alice Capsey (9), captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (44), and Lauren Bell.
Gaud
Gaud becomes 11th Indian bowler with five-wicket haul in WTests
Playing just her 2nd match for India in this format, Gaud raced to 17 wickets at 15.57. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gaud became the 11th Indian bowler with a five-wicket haul in this format. She is also the 5th Indian bowler with a five-wicket haul against ENG-W. She joined the likes of Neetu David (8/53), Deepti Sharma (5/7), Purnima Rau (5/24), and Jhulan Goswami (5/25 and 5/33).