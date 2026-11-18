England thrash Australia in 3rd ODI, win series 2-1: Stats
What's the story
After losing the opener, England claimed back-to-back wins against Australia, winning the three-match ODI series 2-1. The final ODI at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, saw England thrash the Aussies by 97 runs. Powering on Ben Duckett's ton and a late knock from Will Jacks, England hammered 328 in 48.3 overs. Despite Matt Renshaw's all-round exploits, Australia were bowled out for 231.
Knock
Duckett bolsters England despite regular wickets
Duckett and Tom Banton gave England, who elected to bat, a fine start, taking the score past 70 within nine overs.
While the Australian bowlers started taking wickets at the other end, Duckett held his fort. Despite some brief stands, England were down to 195/5.
The visitors finally found a reliable partnership in Duckett and Will Jacks. The duo propelled England past 250 before Matt Renshaw dismissed Duckett.
Century
Duckett reaches seventh ton, 2,000 ODI runs
Duckett reached his century off 94 balls in the 34th over. He was dismissed before the 40-over mark for 133 off 115 balls (15 fours and 3 sixes).
Duckett completed his seventh ODI century. He also has 10 half-centuries.
The left-handed batter, who made his ODI debut in 2016, also crossed the 2,000-run mark.
Duckett now has 2,125 runs at an average of 46.19. His strike rate is over 100 (100.71).
Jacks
Jacks bolsters England at death
After Duckett's dismissal, Will Jacks added 41 runs with Sam Curran.
Jacks, who took England past 300, was the final wicket to fall. His 48-ball 59 had 4 fours and a six.
It was his second successive fifty after scoring an unbeaten 54 in the Adelaide ODI.
In 36 ODIs (33 innings), the English all-rounder has raced to 1,068 runs at 38.14. His strike rate is 104.6.
Bowling
Jack Edwards takes four-fer
Jack Edwards struck in his final spell, dismissing Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, and a well-set Jacks.
With Jacks's dismissal wrapping up the innings, Edwards finished with figures of 4/31 in 5.3 overs.
Edwards recorded his second ODI haul of four-plus wickets. He now has nine wickets from five games at 26.33.
Matt Renshaw also took three wickets with his off-spin (3/51 in 10 overs.
Chase
Australia lose early wickets; Renshaw stabilizes
Australia's chase was off to a poor start, with Travis Head falling to Gus Atkinson in the first over.
Sonny Baker bowled the second over, removing Australian captain Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball.
While Renshaw held his fort, Baker also dismissed Josh Inglis, leaving Australia at 34/3 (7.3 overs).
Renshaw then added a 74-run stand with Alex Carey, which took Australia past 100.
Knock
Renshaw's knock goes in vain
England duly controlled Australia's scoring rate, with Liam Dawson dismissing Renshaw in the 24th over. The latter departed for 55 off 70 balls (6 fours).
For the second successive match, Renshaw's half-century went in vain. He scored a fighting 63 in the last ODI in Adelaide.
Renshaw now has four half-centuries and a ton. In 18 ODIs, the left-handed batter has scored 595 runs at 37.18.
Baker
The pick of England's bowlers
While Australia suffered a middle-order collapse, Baker returned to dismiss Oliver Peake and Xavier Bartlett.
Australia were eight down before the 200-run mark. Skipper Harry Brook took the final wicket of Spencer Johnson, sealing England's win.
Baker was the pick of England's bowlers, taking 4/45 in 10 overs, including a maiden. These are now his best ODI returns.
In six ODIs, Baker has raced to 11 wickets at 30.27.
Information
Contrasting numbers
According to Cricbuzz, England recorded their third bilateral ODI series win in Australia. The last such victory came in the 2017/18 season (4-1 under Eoin Morgan). Meanwhile, Australia have lost three of their last four ODI series at home.