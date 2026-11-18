Duckett and Tom Banton gave England, who elected to bat, a fine start, taking the score past 70 within nine overs.

While the Australian bowlers started taking wickets at the other end, Duckett held his fort. Despite some brief stands, England were down to 195/5.

The visitors finally found a reliable partnership in Duckett and Will Jacks. The duo propelled England past 250 before Matt Renshaw dismissed Duckett.