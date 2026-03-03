How England have fared in T20 World Cup semifinals

The second semi-final of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup will see England take on India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The two teams also clashed in the semi-finals of the last two editions, with each winning once. Besides, England reached their sixth T20 World Cup semifinal, the joint-most appearances with India and Pakistan. Have a look at their record in the semis.

Record England's record in semis England have already played five semifinals (2010, 2016, 2021, 2022, 2024, and 2026). They defeated Sri Lanka in 2010 before winning the title. In 2016, England beat New Zealand to reach their second final. The Kiwis avenged the defeat in the 2021 semis. In 2022, England battered India in the semifinal and later won their second title. However, India tamed England in 2024.

Win How England hammered India in 2022 In 2022, England thrashed India at Adelaide Oval to reach the T20 World Cup final. The Englishmen claimed a 10-wicket win while chasing 169. Openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales returned unbeaten, adding 170*. This was the highest partnership in T20 World Cups at that time. Earlier, Virat Kohli broke a flurry of records with a half-century. Hardik Pandya dazzled with a 33-ball 63.

Defeat India avenge loss in 2024, Guyana India avenged the loss two years later, beating England in the second semi-final at Providence Stadium, Guyana. With a revamped batting approach and side, India racked up 171/7 after being invited to bat. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock, while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial 47. England later perished for 103, with India showing a concerted bowling effort.

2026 England's journey in 2026 T20 WC England had a wobbly start in the 2026 T20 World Cup, having bailed out from a losing spot against Nepal. They then lost to West Indies before defeating Scotland and Italy. England then topped the Super 8 Group 2 with wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and New Zealand. Skipper Harry Brook slammed an incredible ton in the run-chase against Pakistan.