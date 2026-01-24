FIFA World Cup 2026: England request Kansas City as base
What's the story
The England national football team is likely to be based at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The Football Association has officially requested this location, with Swope being their preferred daily training facility. While FIFA is yet to confirm each nation's chosen base, it is believed that England will get their first choice, as per BBC Sport.Quakl
Travel plans
England's World Cup journey and potential changes
England's Group L matches against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama will be played in Arlington (Texas), Foxborough (near Boston), and East Rutherford (New Jersey) respectively. The team, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, will travel to each location from their Kansas City base and then return after each game. However, it remains to be seen whether England decide to remain in Missouri should they make it through the group stage.
Preparation
England's pre-tournament training camp in Florida
Before heading to Kansas City, the England team will conduct their pre-tournament training camp in Florida. They are also scheduled to play two matches there before making their way to Kansas City. This move is part of their preparation for the World Cup and is expected to help them acclimatize before the tournament begins.
Qualifiers
England topped Group K in FIFA World Cup European qualifiers
In their European qualifying campaign, England topped the 5-team Group K. They finished top of the pile with eight wins from eight games, claiming 24 points. England finished above Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra. Their goal difference was +22, having scored 22 goals and conceding none. Harry Kane was the top scorer with 8 goals. Eberechi Eze also chipped in with three goals.