FIFA World Cup 2026: England request Kansas City as base

The England national football team is likely to be based at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City for the upcoming FIFA World Cup . The Football Association has officially requested this location, with Swope being their preferred daily training facility. While FIFA is yet to confirm each nation's chosen base, it is believed that England will get their first choice, as per BBC Sport.Quakl

Travel plans England's World Cup journey and potential changes England's Group L matches against Croatia, Ghana, and Panama will be played in Arlington (Texas), Foxborough (near Boston), and East Rutherford (New Jersey) respectively. The team, led by head coach Thomas Tuchel, will travel to each location from their Kansas City base and then return after each game. However, it remains to be seen whether England decide to remain in Missouri should they make it through the group stage.

Preparation England's pre-tournament training camp in Florida Before heading to Kansas City, the England team will conduct their pre-tournament training camp in Florida. They are also scheduled to play two matches there before making their way to Kansas City. This move is part of their preparation for the World Cup and is expected to help them acclimatize before the tournament begins.

Advertisement