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ECB's strict drinking guidelines relaxed after India T20I series win
England beat India 4-0 in T20I series

ECB's strict drinking guidelines relaxed after India T20I series win

By Parth Dhall
Jul 12, 2026
06:18 pm
What's the story

Brendon McCullum, the England cricket team head coach, has relaxed the new drinking guidelines for his players. The decision comes after their recent 4-0 victory over India in a T20I series. McCullum said he was happy for the team to celebrate with a beer on Saturday night "as long as no one lands on the front page."

Regulation details

Origins of the midnight curfew

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had introduced a midnight curfew earlier this year, following concerns over player behavior during tours of New Zealand and Australia. However, former captain Ben Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson breached the curfew while celebrating England's first Test win against New Zealand at Lord's. As per reports, the specifics of the curfew were unclear.

Guideline clarification

The specifics of the alcohol ban

Instead of charging Stokes and Atkinson for breaching the curfew, the ECB said they had "breached specific contractual obligations." Later in the Test series, England players were sent updated guidance on the team's alcohol policy, as reported by the Telegraph on Friday. The new rules recommended that "no alcohol should be consumed" from the day before a match starts until the day after it ends.

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Trust factor

McCullum opens up on drinking guidelines

After England beat India 4-0 in the home T20I series, McCullum said, "There's not many of our guys that actually drink, but anyone that wants a beer can have a beer, yes." He emphasized the importance of the guidelines while also trusting his players to make sensible decisions. McCullum added, "You still have to feel the warmth of success and if you are someone that likes a beer, then tonight is a great opportunity to be able to enjoy yourself."

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Leadership praise

Brook praised for his growth as a leader

McCullum also spoke highly of Harry Brook, England's white-ball captain. He said that Brook has shown "immense" growth since a previous incident where he was fined for trying to enter a late-night venue before an ODI in Wellington. The coach added, "He acknowledged that he's grown immensely since then, and he's got a significant future in front of him as a leader in English cricket."

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