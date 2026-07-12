ECB's strict drinking guidelines relaxed after India T20I series win

Trust factor

McCullum opens up on drinking guidelines

After England beat India 4-0 in the home T20I series, McCullum said, "There's not many of our guys that actually drink, but anyone that wants a beer can have a beer, yes." He emphasized the importance of the guidelines while also trusting his players to make sensible decisions. McCullum added, "You still have to feel the warmth of success and if you are someone that likes a beer, then tonight is a great opportunity to be able to enjoy yourself."