1st Test: England begin post-Bazball era against Pakistan at Headingley
What's the story
England's Test cricket enters a new chapter as they prepare to face Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series, starting on August 19. The match will be played at Headingley in Leeds, marking the dawn of a new era after Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's departure. Joe Root will lead the team as captain for the second time, three years after stepping down from the role. Meanwhile, Pakistan will be without their regular skipper Babar Azam, who is out injured.
Details
A look at the pitch report
The tracks at Headingley produced some high-scoring affairs in the recent The Hundred season.
For Tests, however, fast bowlers can enjoy great assistance in the initial half of the game.
As the first two days will be mostly cloudy, batters can have a hard time tackling the moving red cherry.
However, the track gets better for batting with time as England have successfully chased down fourth-innings targets of 294, 251 and 371 in their last three visits here.
Performance review
England eye multi-Test series win after over 18 months
Despite all the talk of transition, England are desperate for a series win.
Their last multi-Test series victory came against New Zealand in late 2024.
Since then, they have drawn at home against India (2-2) last summer, lost the Ashes 4-1 in Australia, and suffered a 2-1 defeat to New Zealand at home earlier this year.
Stokes retired from international cricket after the New Zealand series, while McCullum was sacked as Test head coach.
Leadership shift
Pakistan also undergoes leadership change
Pakistan also witnessed a leadership change with Babar Azam returning as Test captain after Shan Masood's unsuccessful stint.
Under the former's leadership, Pakistan ended an eight-match winless run in away Tests by defeating West Indies in the second Test of their recent series.
However, the visitors will field an inexperienced bowling attack in the upcoming series.
Squad updates
Babar to miss 1st Test; Cox to bat at No.3
Babar will miss the first Test due to a right hand injury sustained during a three-day warm-up match.
England's Jacob Bethell is also out of the Pakistan series due to a knee injury suffered in last month's ODI series against India.
This opens up an opportunity for Jordan Cox to move up to No. 3 in the batting order.
Team strategies
Lawrence returns after 2 years; Abbas expected back
Dan Lawrence returns to the side after a two-year absence, likely batting at No. 6.
Ollie Pope and Brydon Carse also return after being dropped post the Ashes.
For Pakistan, Masood's availability for the Leeds Test remains uncertain as he recovers from an injured index finger on his left hand.
His replacement for the second Test - Abdullah Shafique - scored an unbeaten 160 in the first innings while Mohammad Abbas is expected to return for the Headingley game.
H2H
Who leads the head-to-head record?
England have played a total of 92 Tests against Pakistan, winning 30 and losing 23, as per Cricinfo.
When it comes to England's encounters with Pakistan at home, the hosts have won 24 while losing just 12.
Pakistan have won three of their 16 bilateral Test series against the Brits in England, with their last triumph dating back to 1996.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
England probable XI: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, Joe Root (c), Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue/Ollie Robinson.
Pakistan probable XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Salman Agha (c), Saud Shakeel, Awais Zafar, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali.
Performers
Here are the key performers
With 11 wickets at 22.82, Jofra Archer was England's Player of the Series in their last Test assignment, against New Zealand.
Gus Atkinson has been sensational in home Tests, claiming 55 wickets at an average of 19.80.
With 1,108 runs at 48.17, Root has been a run machine in the ongoing 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle.
Khurram Shahzad has claimed 12 wickets across four Test innings this year at 23.91.
Abdullah Shafique slammed a match-winning 160* against West Indies earlier this month.
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