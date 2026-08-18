1st Test: England begin post-Bazball era against Pakistan at Headingley

The tracks at Headingley produced some high-scoring affairs in the recent The Hundred season.

For Tests, however, fast bowlers can enjoy great assistance in the initial half of the game.

As the first two days will be mostly cloudy, batters can have a hard time tackling the moving red cherry.

However, the track gets better for batting with time as England have successfully chased down fourth-innings targets of 294, 251 and 371 in their last three visits here.