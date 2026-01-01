Manchester City in direct talks with Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez
What's the story
Manchester City have initiated direct negotiations with Chelsea over the transfer of Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, Sky Sports reported. The move comes as part of City's strategy to strengthen their central midfield after Rodri's recent exit to Barcelona. Despite missing a previous deadline set by Chelsea on August 14, City's interest in Fernandez remain strong. Here are further details.
Transfer terms
Chelsea had set a deadline for Fernandez's sale
Chelsea had previously agreed with Fernandez's representatives that the midfielder could be sold for £120 million by a certain deadline. However, no offer was made by that time.
The club is now willing to sell Fernandez to Manchester City at the right price, provided they can bolster their squad before the transfer window closes.
Squad changes
City's key midfield players exit this summer
Along with Rodri, City have seen other key players leave.
Nico Gonzalez joined Newcastle United in a deal worth up to £50 million, while Tijjani Reijnders moved to Saudi Pro League Al-Qadsiah for £51 million.
Bernardo Silva also left City after his contract expired and has since signed with Real Madrid.
New arrivals
City's big-money signings this summer
Despite the departures, City have also made some big-money signings.
They recently signed Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille for a world-record £86 million deal for a teenager.
England international Elliot Anderson was also signed in July from Nottingham Forest in a £116 million deal.
These moves show City's commitment to building a strong squad amid ongoing transfer talks with Chelsea over Fernandez's potential signing.