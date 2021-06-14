UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands win five-goal thriller against Ukraine

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 02:28 am

Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3-2 in an entertaining encounter

The Netherlands sealed a five-goal thriller against Ukraine in their Group C encounter at the UEFA Euro 2020. The Dutch went 2-0 up in a space of six minutes in the second half before Ukraine leveled the show. However, Netherlands went 3-2 up after Denzel Dumfries netted the winner in the 83rd minute. Here are the records that were broken.

Opta stats

Wijnaldum smashes these records

Georginio Wijnaldum, who has joined PSG after leaving Liverpool as a free agent, has scored 15 goals in his last 26 appearances for the Netherlands. Notably, he had netted just eight goals in his first 50 caps for his country. He also netted the first Netherlands goal at a World Cup or European Championship in 2528 days, having done so at the 2014 WC.

Netherlands

Notable feats for the Netherlands

This was the first meeting between the Netherlands and Ukraine at a major tournament (World Cup or European Championship). The Dutch are now unbeaten in all their encounters, including friendlies (W2 D1). As per Opta, the Dutch had 10 shots without scoring in the first half against Ukraine, equaling the likes of Denmark, Italy, and Switzerland at Euro 2020.

Records

Other notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Dutch forward Wout Weghorst attempted five shots and scored two goals in his last two appearances for the Netherlands, compared to only one shot and zero goals in his first five games for his nation. Meanwhile, after going 72 consecutive shots without a goal at the European Championships, Ukraine scored with each of their last two shots in the tournament.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Ukraine need to thank keeper Georgi Buschnan for making a couple of excellent saves in the first half to make sure the game was goalless. The Orange saw Wijnaldum score the opener in the 52nd minute. Weghorst scored the second six minutes later. Ukraine equalized with two quick goals by Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. However, four minutes later, Dumfries restored Netherlands' lead.

Do you know?

Stekelenburg scripts history for the Dutch

As per Opta, Maarten Stekelenburg (38 years, 264 days) has become the oldest ever player to play for the Netherlands at a World Cup or European Championship, overtaking Edwin van der Sar's record set in 2008 (37 years and 236 days).

Twitter Post

A five-goal fest in the second half