Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Turkey 3-0: Records broken
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Turkey 3-0: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 12, 2021, 02:21 am
UEFA Euro 2020, Italy beat Turkey 3-0: Records broken
High-flying Italy extended their unbeaten run to 28 games in all competitions

High-flying Italy opened their European Championships campaign with a dominating 3-0 win over Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. With this win, Italy have collected three crucial points in Group A of the UEFA Euro 2020. After a goalless first half, Merih Demiral scored an own goal before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne added two more for the Azzurri. Here's more.

In this article
Details

How did the match pan out?

Italy dominated the first half but missed a couple of good chances. Domenico Berardi played a hand in Italy's first goal after smashing the ball across the face of the goal as it hit Demiral's body and went in. Immobile got the second after reacting quickly. Italy made it 3-0 through Insigne as Turkey made a mess of playing out from the back.

Opta stats

Unique records scripted in the match

This is the first time in European Championships history that the first goal of the tournament has been an own goal. Italy recorded 14 more shots than Turkey in the first half (14-0). This is now the biggest shot differential in the first half of a match in the Euros since 2004 when the Netherlands had 16 and Latvia had one.

Do you know?

Italy's unbeaten run extended to 28 games

Italy's 28-game unbeaten run is their second-longest sequence (W23 D5). They have now won nine successive matches under Roberto Mancini. Notably, they have not conceded a goal in any of these matches.

Turkey

Unwanted records for Turkey

Turkey have now lost all five of their opening matches at Euros. The Turks have never managed to beat Italy, losing eight of the 10 encounters. This was just the second meeting for the two sides at a major tournament. Italy have a 2-0 advantage now. They had earlier met 21 years ago at the Euro 2000 when the Azzurri won 2-1.

Information

History for Italy; Immobile gets his 14th international goal

As per Opta, in what is their 39th match in the competition, Italy have now scored three goals in a single Euro fixture for the very first time. Immobile netted his 14th goal for Italy, going level with Mario Balotelli, Giovanni Ferrari, and Gianni Rivera.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2nd Test: NZ strong in their reply to England's 303

Latest News

French Open: Djokovic knocks out Nadal in semis- Records broken

Sports

Vivo releases Android 11 update for V15 smartphone in India

Science

Mahindra XUV700 spotted testing in India; rear section revealed

Auto

POCO X3 GT receives multiple certifications, global launch imminent

Science

It's a wrap: Netflix ends 'Geeked Week' in style!

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

England vs New Zealand: Hosts manage 303 in first innings

Sports

Ollie Robinson takes 'short break' from cricket after facing suspension

Sports

WTC final: Decoding India's XI for the summit clash

Sports

Copa America: Decoding Argentina's 28-member squad

Sports

French Open, Djokovic vs Nadal: Decoding their rivalry in numbers

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Italy: Decoding the key statistics

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: All that you need to know

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the contenders for the Golden Boot

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Decoding the title contenders

Sports
Trending Topics