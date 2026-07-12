'Victim of...': Graeme Swann on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brief T20I stint
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Indian prodigy, made his international debut during India's tour of England. Despite showing glimpses of his usual bravado, he was dropped from the Playing XI after three T20Is. The decision has drawn criticism from former cricketers and commentators alike. England spin legend Graeme Swann expressed disappointment over the move, saying it could negatively impact the young player's development.
Critique
Sooryavanshi showed glimpses of his talent: Swann
The constant alteration in the XI was among the key factors in India's 4-0 series defeat in England. Speaking on Sony Sports, Swann said, "The fact is that in the three games that he played, he showed glimpses of what he is capable of." "If he had come here for three games and been completely blown away... But you bring in Sanju Samson, who has got lower scores. Because he is 15, you have to treat him carefully," added Swann.
Nurturing
'Nurturing talent important for future'
After Samson featured in the abandoned first ODI, Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second. He played the next three games before making way for Samson. Swann stressed the importance of nurturing young talent like Sooryavanshi, saying, "There will be people who say that's international cricket. But when you have the potential of a 15-year-old who could be one of the best ever, you have to nurture that." He thought Sooryavanshi was "the victim of the team's performance."
Disappointment
Gavaskar disagrees with Sooryavanshi's exclusion
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar also disagreed with the decision to drop Sooryavanshi. He said, "I don't have a problem with Samson coming in. We had (predicted) Sooryavanshi at No. 3. You saw the way he walked." He added, "He is disappointed. We should have given him another opportunity in this game to see whether he has learnt."
Hope
Gavaskar hopes Sooryavanshi uses this as a challenge
Gavaskar added, "I hope he only looks at this as a challenge now. Not being in the side is very disappointing." He also said, "I just hope that somebody puts an arm around his shoulder and tells him that this is not the end." Sooryavanshi scored 42 runs in three matches while Samson failed to reach double digits in his last three matches before regaining his spot for the fifth T20I. However, Samson was the ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament.