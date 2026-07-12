'Victim of...': Graeme Swann on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brief T20I stint

Nurturing

'Nurturing talent important for future'

After Samson featured in the abandoned first ODI, Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second. He played the next three games before making way for Samson. Swann stressed the importance of nurturing young talent like Sooryavanshi, saying, "There will be people who say that's international cricket. But when you have the potential of a 15-year-old who could be one of the best ever, you have to nurture that." He thought Sooryavanshi was "the victim of the team's performance."