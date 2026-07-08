FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals: Teams, schedule, and more
What's the story
After days of grueling action, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches are done and dusted. The tourney now moves to the quarter-finals, where the top eight sides will battle out to get a step closer to the coveted trophy. Argentina, France, Norway, Morocco, England, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland are the eight quarter-finalists. Here are the key details.
Results
Round of 16 results
Argentina, the defending champions and title contenders, staged a remarkable comeback from 0-2 down to beat Egypt 3-2. Meanwhile, five-time champions Brazil were knocked out by Norway in a major upset. England defeated Mexico 3-2 while Spain knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal (1-0). Belgium eliminated co-hosts USA (4-1), and Switzerland were the eighth and final side to reach the quarter-finals.
Fixtures
Fixtures, timings (IST), and venues
The first quarter-final will see France take on Morocco on July 10 in Boston (1:30am IST). This will be followed by Spain vs Belgium on July 11 in Los Angeles (12:30am IST). England will then face Norway on July 12 in Miami (2:30am IST) before Argentina take on Switzerland later that day in Kansas City (6:30am IST).
Conclusion
The schedule ahead
The semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place on July 14 and 15 in Arlington and Atlanta (both 12:30am IST). The third-place playoff is scheduled for July 19 in Miami (2:30am IST). The grand finale will be held on July 20 at MetLife Stadium (12:30am IST), East Rutherford, marking the end of this exciting tournament.
Information
Who leads the Golden Boot race?
Messi scored his eighth goal of this year's World Cup on Tuesday against Egypt. He has eight goals from five matches, leading both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race (7 goals each). England's Harry Kane is next with six goals.