The quarter-finals will be held between July 10 and 12

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals: Teams, schedule, and more

By Parth Dhall 04:08 pm Jul 08, 202604:08 pm

What's the story

After days of grueling action, the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches are done and dusted. The tourney now moves to the quarter-finals, where the top eight sides will battle out to get a step closer to the coveted trophy. Argentina, France, Norway, Morocco, England, Spain, Belgium, and Switzerland are the eight quarter-finalists. Here are the key details.