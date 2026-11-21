Fox Cricket drops Warner, Khawaja from commentary team: Here's why
What's the story
In a major development, Fox Cricket has removed former Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner from its commentary team. The decision comes in light of new revelations related to the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, also known as Sandpapergate. Steve Crawley, the Fox Sports managing director, confirmed that both commentators will be rested from broadcasts for the next few weeks due to the ongoing controversy.
Official statement
Crawley's statement regarding the decision
Crawley said, "In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks."
He added that while they support all members of their commentary team and welcome diverse views, they also understand the pressure these commentators are under.
He further said it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while this situation continues to unfold.
Scandal resurgence
Resurfacing of Sandpapergate
The Sandpapergate controversy resurfaced after revelations in Khawaja's recently released autobiography, Sabr.
He questioned how many people in the Australian dressing room knew about the ball-tampering plan.
While the allegations drew mixed reactions, skipper Pat Cummins denied the claims.
Cameron Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper to change the ball's condition during a Test match against South Africa in March 2018, claimed that knowledge of this scheme extended beyond him and Warner.
Information
What Bancroft said
Bancroft alleged that the wider squad was aware of the ball-tampering practice and that bowlers, including current Cummins, had discussed it. He described Cummins's recent press conference as the "final straw" that prompted him to speak up.
Support amid controversy
Cummins retains captaincy amid storm
The renewed controversy put Australia's Test captain under scrutiny, with questions emerging over his position amid the fresh claims.
However, Cricket Australia has backed Cummins to continue as skipper, stating its support.
This came ahead of Australia's T20I against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Cummins will now appear in Australia's home Test summer, starting with the New Zealand Test at Perth Stadium on December 9.