Pat Cummins to remain Test captain despite 'sandpaper' saga: Details
What's the story
Cricket Australia (CA) has reaffirmed its support for Pat Cummins, allowing him to continue as the Test captain despite the ongoing sandpaper controversy. The allegations stem from a 2018 incident during a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, where Cameron Bancroft testified that the entire Australian team, including Cummins, was aware of plans to tamper with the ball. Here's more.
Captain's stance
Cummins has denied any involvement in the cheating plot
Cummins has repeatedly denied any involvement or knowledge of the cheating plot. He reiterated his position in a 68-minute address to the media last week.
CA has been vocal about its support for Cummins, who will continue to serve as captain since 2021.
A statement from CA could be issued over the weekend regarding this matter.
Future plans
First Test against New Zealand on December 9
Cummins, 33, is set to lead Australia in the first Test against New Zealand on December 9.
The squad for this series opener against the Black Caps is yet to be announced.
With CA's backing, the decision on Cummins's future as captain now lies with him.
So far, he has shown no intention of stepping down from his position.
Ongoing scandal
The sandpaper saga is back in the news
The sandpaper saga, one of the biggest controversies in Test history, has rocked Australian sport since Usman Khawaja's claims first surfaced two weeks ago.
In 2018, Bancroft, then-captain Steve Smith, and his vice-captain David Warner were punished for Bancroft's act of rubbing sandpaper on the ball in the third Test against South Africa at Newlands.
Revelations
Khawaja's claims were backed by Warner, Bancroft
Khawaja, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, claimed in his autobiography that the entire Australian team was aware of the ball-tampering scheme and should have taken responsibility.
His account was corroborated by childhood friend Warner as well as Chadd Sayers and Jon Holland, both back-up bowlers on tour.
In light of these revelations, Bancroft published a detailed account supporting Khawaja's claims.
Testimony details
Bancroft implicates Lehmann and Saker as well
Bancroft alleged that he had discussions with all the bowlers about how much the ball was swinging, and that the entire group of players and coaches celebrated when the ball-tampering worked.
He also implicated Darren Lehmann, Australia's then-head coach, and David Saker, the bowling coach.
This testimony further complicates the ongoing sandpaper controversy in Australian cricket.