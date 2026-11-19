Pat Cummins reiterates his innocence in ball-tampering scandal: Details here
What's the story
Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has reiterated his innocence in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal during the series against South Africa. This comes after Cameron Bancroft's recent revelations about the incident. Bancroft's detailed account of the tampering in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town supports Usman Khawaja's earlier claims that everyone was aware of it. The timing of Bancroft's statement is particularly significant as it comes just hours after Cricket Australia (CA) announced an independent forum for those involved in the 2018 tour to share their knowledge on this matter.
Reaction
Cummins's position hasn't changed in 8 years: Agent
In light of Bancroft's statement, Cummins issued a brief response through his long-time agent Neil Maxwell.
"Pat's position hasn't changed in eight years," Maxwell said, adding that "He's been consistent and adamant from day one."
He also urged people to read Cummins's interview transcript as there was nothing he hadn't answered, including what Bancroft has now said.
Support
CA CEO backs Cummins amid controversy
Cricket Australia's (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg has backed Cummins amid the ongoing controversy.
He said there wasn't a case to answer for Cummins, despite the 2018 investigation only focusing on events at Newlands.
"The captain doesn't need to be cleared," Greenberg said, adding that "No one's looking to be cleared."
He also emphasized the consistency of their message over the years.
Revelations
Bancroft's admission of bowler discussions
Bancroft recalled multiple conversations with bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine about how much the ball was reversing and whether their actions were effective enough.
He admitted these discussions "have troubled me enormously in the years since."
However, he clarified that there is a difference between knowing a ball is reversing, suspecting it has been altered, and knowing specifically that sandpaper has been used.
Accusations
Lehmann, Saker were present during discussions, claims Bancroft
Bancroft claimed that only media manager Kate Hutchison raised concerns about their plan.
He named head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker as being present during discussions about the plan.
Despite having resigned shortly after the incident was exposed in Cape Town, Lehmann has always denied knowledge of the scheme.
Fallout
Bancroft's earlier comments led to joint statement of denial
Bancroft also claimed his 2021 comments to The Guardian, where he said it was "self explanatory" that the bowlers knew of the plan, led to a joint statement of denial from four frontline bowlers.
This could be one reason why he hasn't been given another chance in Test cricket since then.
In response to Bancroft's column, CA said they respect his story but will take time to consider his comments.