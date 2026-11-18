'Entire Australian team knew': Cameron Bancroft on Sandpapergate
What's the story
In a startling revelation, Cameron Bancroft has claimed that the entire Australian team knew about his use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 South Africa tour. The revelation supports Usman Khawaja's account of the incident and contradicts Pat Cummins's denials last week. In a piece published in The West Australian, Bancroft admitted he didn't give a "complete and truthful" account during Cricket Australia's investigation in 2018.
Emotional impact
Bancroft's anger over Cummins's denial
Bancroft revealed that he withheld important details about when and how long the use of sandpaper continued, as well as how much the rest of the touring party knew.
He did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others.
"It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone," Bancroft wrote about Cummins's denial in a recent press conference.
Career consequences
'I have reached a point...'
Bancroft said that his cricket career has been destroyed and he hasn't been able to play for his country since Justin Langer was coach in 2019.
"But I have reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account of events feels more damaging than the truth," Bancroft said.
He also clarified that bowlers and wicketkeeper Tim Paine were in constant conversations with him about how the ball was reverse swinging.
Plan details
Warner raised the idea of using sandpaper
Bancroft also confirmed earlier reports that David Warner raised the idea of using sandpaper but couldn't do it himself because he was afraid of being caught by cameras.
He said the plan was discussed in a "wider team environment" with head coach Darren Lehmann and bowling mentor David Saker present.
Steve Smith, who was the captain back then, briefly joined the conversation before making it clear he "wanted no part in it."
Developments
How the controversy started
The controversy stems from claims in Khawaja's new book, Sabr, in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 tour of South Africa.
Australian skipper Cummins later admitted that while he supports Khawaja's right to tell his story, he called the allegations "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense."
In the latest development, CA decided to form an independent committee that will re-hear testimonies from players and support staff who were part of the saga.
Ball tampering
The infamous ball-tampering saga
During the 2018 Cape Town Test, Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball. The plan involved then-captain Smith and vice-captain Warner.
This triggered widespread outrage, leading to lengthy bans for all three players. CA also took steps to address the team's culture.
While Smith and Warner eventually returned to cricket, the controversy tarnished their leadership legacies to an extent.