Manchester City in talks to sign Liverpool's Cody Gakpo: Report
What's the story
Manchester City have initiated talks with Liverpool over a potential transfer of Dutch forward Cody Gakpo. The 27-year-old's future is likely to be one of the biggest talking points as the summer transfer window nears its end. Both City and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Gakpo, but sources to BBC Sport said that he prefers a move to City if he leaves Anfield before Tuesday's deadline.
Transfer dynamics
Liverpool agree to sign Bradley Barcola for up to £123m
Gakpo's possible departure comes after Liverpool agreed to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola for up to £123 million.
However, the club is looking to sign another forward before allowing Gakpo's exit this summer.
They are interested in Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr as potential replacements or additions to their attacking lineup.
Player profile
A look at Gakpo's numbers at Liverpool
Gakpo joined Liverpool from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 and has since scored 33 goals and made 17 assists in 91 Premier League appearances.
He assisted Alexander Isak's goal in Saturday's against Nottingham Forest, which ended in a 2-2 draw at Anfield.
The Dutch international also scored in last week's draw with Newcastle, further highlighting his importance to the team.
Overall, the player has scored 51 goals across competitions in 182 appearances.
Transfer risk
City in talks over Gakpo
Despite viewing Gakpo as a versatile Premier League attacker, Liverpool are considering the late-stage talks with Manchester City.
The club hopes to sign another winger before the deadline day.
With Victor Munoz's arrival and Rio Ngumoha's emergence, along with Barcola's imminent move from PSG, Gakpo knows he might not be the first choice anymore.
If a transfer happens, it wouldn't be surprising given these circumstances.