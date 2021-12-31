Sports Gary Kirsten offers to coach England's Test side

Sneha Singh Edited by Parth Dhall Dec 31, 2021, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has shown interest in coaching England's Test team. Kirsten believes reviving their side in Test cricket would be a "lovely project" for him. His remark came amid the speculations about the departure of England's current coach Chris Silverwood. England recently lost the Ashes Down Under under the latter. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

England suffered nine Test defeats in 2021, the joint-most by a team in a calendar year. Kirsten could help England resurrect in the format. He is the perfect candidate for the job. In 2009, India became the number one Test side, with Kirsten at the helm. He also guided South Africa's Test side to the top after becoming their coach.

Statement Gary Kirsten on England job

"Listen, it [the England job] is always a consideration because it's a tremendous honour," Kirsten told INews. "I've walked this journey twice now and I've always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats. And when international cricket boards get their head around the fact that they need to split coaching roles, then it becomes a consideration," he added.

Information Kirsten has worked with England in the past

He had applied for England's coaching job twice in the past. He was favorite to take over the reins from Trevor Bayliss in 2019 but missed out after an underwhelming interview. Silverwood was awarded the role instead.

Kirsten India won the 2011 World Cup under Kirsten's guidance

Kirsten was appointed as India's coach in December 2007. He guided India to number one rankings in Tests in 2009. It was the first time India had achieved the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. India did well on the 2010/11 South African tour, drawing the Test series 1-1. Under his guidance, India won the 2011 World Cup at home.

Stats England Test performance in 2021

England started their year with a 1-3 hammering by India (away) in four-match Test series. They are trailing 1-2 in five-match Test series against India on home soil (one game yet to be played). They were beaten by New Zealand 0-1 at home. To make the matters worse, they have lost the Ashes series following their defeat in the first three games.