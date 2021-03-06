-
All-rounder Axar Patel snapped up yet another five-wicket haul as India claimed an innings-victory in the fourth and final Test.
His heroics helped India win the four-match series 3-1.
Meanwhile, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also worked in tandem, taking his 30th five-for.
A number of records were scripted in what turned out to be an eventful series.
We present the highlights.
Root
Root fired for England in the first Test
The four-match Test series kicked-off in a completely different manner.
Joe Root smashed a memorable double-century as England claimed a mammoth victory against India in the Test.
This was his fifth double-century in Test cricket.
He became the second Englishman to register five double centuries, having equaled Alastair Cook's feat.
He also became the first English batsman to reach Test double-hundred with a six.
Ishant
300 Test wickets for Ishant
In the same Test, pace spearhead Ishant Sharma became only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Zaheer Khan to take 300 Test wickets.
He became the sixth Indian cricketer to take 300 wickets in the format.
Ishant also became the fourth Indian fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets in home conditions, after Dev (219), Javagal Srinath (108) and Zaheer (104).