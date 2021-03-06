All-rounder Axar Patel snapped up yet another five-wicket haul as India claimed an innings-victory in the fourth and final Test.

His heroics helped India win the four-match series 3-1.

Meanwhile, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also worked in tandem, taking his 30th five-for.

A number of records were scripted in what turned out to be an eventful series.

We present the highlights.