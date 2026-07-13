Will Rob Key continue as England's MD following McCullum's sacking? 

Future appointments

ECB seeks new Test head coach, Stokes's successor as captain

The ECB is looking to fill the positions of a new Test head coach and Stokes's successor as captain in time for a three-Test series against Pakistan starting August 19. Gould said, "None of us are immune to results, whether it's coach, captain, director of cricket or chief executive." He emphasized that while changes may be necessary at times, they must be aimed at achieving quick improvements in results.