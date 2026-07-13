Will Rob Key continue as England's MD following McCullum's sacking?
What's the story
Richard Gould, the chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), has backed Rob Key to continue in his role as men's managing director. The endorsement comes after Brendon McCullum was sacked from his position as head coach of the Test team. Despite the recent changes, Gould believes that Key is well-suited for this challenging role and should continue in it for the long term.
Coaching changes
McCullum sacked as England's Test coach
McCullum was sacked from his red-ball responsibilities on Sunday, following a 2-1 defeat against New Zealand earlier this summer and a 4-1 Ashes loss. He will remain as England's limited-overs coach for three ODIs against India in the coming week. Despite the pressure of underperformance falling largely on Key, Gould has defended him as an important figure in rebuilding efforts for English cricket.
Future prospects
Gould praises Key's qualities
Gould defended Key against the backdrop of speculation about his future, especially during the third Test last month. He praised Key's intelligence, communication skills, and deep understanding of English cricket. "He's got a really good brain," Gould said. "He's got a good communicator. He has got extraordinary knowledge of what goes on within our game in England."
Strategic decisions
Controversies surrounding Key
Notably, it was Key who expanded McCullum's remit to cover all three formats in 2024 after dismissing Matthew Mott as white-ball coach. He also approved England's poor preparations for the Ashes and admitted his mistake after Australia retained the urn by winning the first three Tests. Despite these controversies, Gould believes that Key is essential to a quick rebuild of English cricket.
Future appointments
ECB seeks new Test head coach, Stokes's successor as captain
The ECB is looking to fill the positions of a new Test head coach and Stokes's successor as captain in time for a three-Test series against Pakistan starting August 19. Gould said, "None of us are immune to results, whether it's coach, captain, director of cricket or chief executive." He emphasized that while changes may be necessary at times, they must be aimed at achieving quick improvements in results.