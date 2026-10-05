Erling Haaland limps off during Norway's clash with Portugal: Details
What's the story
Erling Haaland, the star striker for Manchester City, was seen limping off during Norway's recent clash with Portugal. The incident happened shortly after the hour mark in the game. At that time, the score was tied at 1-1 when Haaland was replaced by Crystal Palace forward Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute. However, Portugal went on to win the contest 2-1. Goncalo Ramos scored in the 79th minute for the side.
Injury impact
Major concern for Manchester City
The possible injury to Haaland comes as a major concern for Manchester City.
The club has already been dealing with a difficult international break, having been found guilty of the charges brought against them by the Premier League.
Despite maintaining their innocence and appealing the decision, City are now waiting to learn what punishment they will face.
Match anticipation
City to face Liverpool next weekend
Manchester City are set to play their first match since the guilty verdict next weekend.
They will be visiting Liverpool in Matchweek 6 of the Premier League on Sunday.
City manager Enzo Maresca would be hoping for Haaland's availability as the forward has been in great form this season, scoring five goals in as many Premier League appearances so far.
Additional concerns
Nico O'Reilly sent home from England duty
Haaland isn't the only Manchester City player dealing with an injury during this international break.
Nico O'Reilly was sent home from England duty due to an issue, prompting Rico Lewis's promotion from the Under-21s as his replacement.
The Three Lions are scheduled to play their fourth and final match of this international break against Czechia at Wembley on Tuesday night.