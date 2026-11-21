Josh Hazlewood threatens to quit if Pat Cummins sacked: Details
What's the story
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has come out in strong support of captain Pat Cummins amid the ongoing ball-tampering controversy. In an interview with News Corp, Hazlewood said he would think about quitting if action was taken against Cummins over the sandpaper incident. He also reiterated his innocence during the 2018 South Africa tour and said he had no knowledge of any ball tampering. This was followed by Cricket Australia's support for Cummins. The board backed him as captain.
Team dynamics
'I want to back Cummins'
Hazlewood, who has been training with Cummins in Sydney ahead of the first Test against New Zealand, said he would consider his options if Cummins wasn't captain.
"I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week," Hazlewood said.
He praised Cummins for getting the team to a position where something like the sandpaper incident wouldn't happen again.
Discrepancies
Hazlewood questions Bancroft's version of events
Hazlewood also questioned Bancroft's version of events, reiterating his innocence regarding sandpaper and ball tampering.
"We were interviewed straight after [Cape Town] and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after," he said.
He added that there is a huge gap between assuming everyone knows and actually knowing everyone knows.
Team split
Divide between batters and bowlers, says Hazlewood
Hazlewood disputed claims of a team-wide discussion about the sandpaper plan, saying there was a divide between batters and bowlers at the time.
He said Port Elizabeth changing rooms are "quite long and thin," and it could be a "genuine assumption" that bowlers were at one end while batters were at the other.
Hazlewood also said he didn't recall umpires dropping the ball near the rope after the break or cameras not being on the team during the Khawaja-Bancroft conversation.
Controversy
How the controversy has shaped so far
The controversy stems from claims in former opener Usman Khawaja's new book, 'Sabr,' in which he alleged that more than just the three banned players were aware of the team's ball-tampering plans during their 2018 tour of South Africa.
Cummins later admitted that while he supports Khawaja's right to tell his story, it is important to be accountable for what is said and done.
Speaking at a press conference in Sydney, Cummins called Khawaja's allegations "100% wrong" and "complete and utter nonsense."
Reveal
What Cameron Bancroft said on Sandpapergate
In a startling revelation on November 18, Cameron Bancroft claimed that the entire Australian team knew about his use of sandpaper.
In a piece published in The West Australian, Bancroft admitted he didn't give a "complete and truthful" account during Cricket Australia's investigation in 2018.
During the 2018 Cape Town Test, Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball.
This triggered widespread outrage, leading to lengthy bans for him, Steve Smith, and David Warner.