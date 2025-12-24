Decoding the highest chases in List A cricket

Karnataka entered record books in List A cricket on December 24, 2025. The Mayank Agarwal led-side chased down a target of 413 against Jharkhand in Round 1 of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . The Elite Group A clash saw Karnataka post the 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket. It's also the highest chase in VHT. Here are the highest chases in List A cricket.

#1 South Africa - 435 vs Australia - Johannesburg (2006) South Africa chasing down Australia's 434/4 is the highest chase in List A cricket. The 5th ODI of the bilateral series in 2006 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg saw the visitors score 434/4. Adam Gilchrist (55), Simon Katich (79), Ricky Ponting (164) and Michael Hussey (81*) shone. In response, pivotal knock from Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs and Mark Boucher saw SA score 438/9.

#2 Karnataka - 413 vs Jharkhand - Ahmedabad (2025) A 33-ball century from skipper Ishan Kishan helped Jharkhand score 412/9 in 50 overs. The likes of Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra scored blazing fifties as well. For Karnataka, Abhilash Shetty managed 4/72 from 10 overs. In response, Karnataka chased down the 413-run target with 15 balls left to spare. Devdutt Padikkal smashed 147 runs with skipper Mayank hammering 54.