Decoding the highest chases in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Karnataka entered record books in List A cricket on December 24, 2025. The Mayank Agarwal led-side chased down a target of 413 against Jharkhand in Round 1 of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy . The Elite Group A clash saw Karnataka post highest chase in VHT. On the same day, Bengal posted the joint 3rd-highest chase. Here we decode the highest chases in VHT.

#1 Karnataka - 413 vs Jharkhand - Ahmedabad (2025) A 33-ball century from skipper Ishan Kishan helped Jharkhand score 412/9 in 50 overs. The likes of Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra scored blazing fifties as well. For Karnataka, Abhilash Shetty managed 4/72 from 10 overs. In response, Karnataka chased down the 413-run target with 15 balls left to spare. Devdutt Padikkal smashed 147 runs with skipper Mayank hammering 54.

#2 Andhra - 384 vs Goa - Bengaluru (2012) As per ESPNcricinfo, the 2nd-highest chase in VHT remains Andhra's successful chase of 384 against Goa in the 2011-12 season. Batting first, Goa scored 383/7 in 50 overs. Rohit Asnodkar led the way with 139 runs. Reagan Pinto managed 68. In response, Prasanth Kumar (56), Syed Shahabuddin (66), Venugopal Rao (115*) and AG Pradeep (104) helped Andhra score 385/6 in 48.5 overs.

#3 Karnakata - 383 vs Mumbai - Ahmedabad (2024) In the 2024-25 season, Karnataka trounced Mumbai in a 383-run chase. The Round 1, Group C clash saw Mumbai score 382/4 in 50 overs. Ayush Mhatre (78), Hardik Tamore (84), Shreyas Iyer (114*), and Shivam Dube (63*) chipped in with solid scores. In response, Aneesh KV's 82 alongside Krishnan Shrijith's 150* and Praveen Dubey's unbeaten 65 helped Karnataka scored 383/2 in just 46.2 overs.