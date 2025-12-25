Decoding the highest chases in Vijay Hazare Trophy
What's the story
Karnataka entered record books in List A cricket on December 24, 2025. The Mayank Agarwal led-side chased down a target of 413 against Jharkhand in Round 1 of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Elite Group A clash saw Karnataka post highest chase in VHT. On the same day, Bengal posted the joint 3rd-highest chase. Here we decode the highest chases in VHT.
#1
Karnataka - 413 vs Jharkhand - Ahmedabad (2025)
A 33-ball century from skipper Ishan Kishan helped Jharkhand score 412/9 in 50 overs. The likes of Virat Singh and Kumar Kushagra scored blazing fifties as well. For Karnataka, Abhilash Shetty managed 4/72 from 10 overs. In response, Karnataka chased down the 413-run target with 15 balls left to spare. Devdutt Padikkal smashed 147 runs with skipper Mayank hammering 54.
#2
Andhra - 384 vs Goa - Bengaluru (2012)
As per ESPNcricinfo, the 2nd-highest chase in VHT remains Andhra's successful chase of 384 against Goa in the 2011-12 season. Batting first, Goa scored 383/7 in 50 overs. Rohit Asnodkar led the way with 139 runs. Reagan Pinto managed 68. In response, Prasanth Kumar (56), Syed Shahabuddin (66), Venugopal Rao (115*) and AG Pradeep (104) helped Andhra score 385/6 in 48.5 overs.
#3
Karnakata - 383 vs Mumbai - Ahmedabad (2024)
In the 2024-25 season, Karnataka trounced Mumbai in a 383-run chase. The Round 1, Group C clash saw Mumbai score 382/4 in 50 overs. Ayush Mhatre (78), Hardik Tamore (84), Shreyas Iyer (114*), and Shivam Dube (63*) chipped in with solid scores. In response, Aneesh KV's 82 alongside Krishnan Shrijith's 150* and Praveen Dubey's unbeaten 65 helped Karnataka scored 383/2 in just 46.2 overs.
#4
Bengal - 383 vs Vidarbha - Rajkot (2025)
Vidarbha got to 382/5, riding on centuries from Aman Mokhade (110) and Dhruv Shorey (136). Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dube shone with breezy cameos in the end. In response, Bengal had several contributors with the bat. Openers Abishek Porel (56) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (71) laid the foundation. Sudip Kumar Gharami (68) and Shahbaz Ahmed (71) chipped in thereafter. Akash Deep's 24-ball 38* was terrific.