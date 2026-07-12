Listing the 220-plus partnerships in T20I cricket (FM teams)

#2

233 runs - Buttler & Brook vs India, 2026

Buttler and Brook's 233-run stand in the aforementioned Southampton affair takes the second spot on this list. Batting first in the game, England lost opener Philip Salt (6) early as Brook arrived at three. It was one-way traffic thereafter as the duo tormented the Indian bowlers. While Buttler made a stunning 131 off 64 balls, captain Brook returned unbeaten on 95 off 45 deliveries. Their brilliance meant England finished at 257/3 and later won by 56 runs.