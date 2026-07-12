Listing the 220-plus partnerships in T20I cricket (FM teams)
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler and Harry Brook set a ton of records with a brilliant partnership during the fifth and final T20I match against India. The duo put together an astonishing 233 runs for the second wicket, helping England post a mammoth total of 257/3 in Southampton. Buttler scored a blistering 131 while Brook remained unbeaten on 95. On this note, we list down the 220-plus partnerships in T20I cricket among full-member team pairs.
#3
223 runs - Finch & Short vs Zimbabwe, 2018
The 2018 Harare T20I between Australia and Zimbabwe saw Aaron Finch script history as he scored a breathtaking 172(76), the highest individual T20I score to date. The Australian skipper added 223 runs for the opening wicket alongside D'Arcy Short, who looked rusty en route to his 46 off 42 balls. This partnership meant the Aussies finished at 229/2 while batting first. Zimbabwe could only manage 129/9 in response.
#2
233 runs - Buttler & Brook vs India, 2026
Buttler and Brook's 233-run stand in the aforementioned Southampton affair takes the second spot on this list. Batting first in the game, England lost opener Philip Salt (6) early as Brook arrived at three. It was one-way traffic thereafter as the duo tormented the Indian bowlers. While Buttler made a stunning 131 off 64 balls, captain Brook returned unbeaten on 95 off 45 deliveries. Their brilliance meant England finished at 257/3 and later won by 56 runs.
#1
236 runs - Zazai & Ghani vs Ireland, 2019
Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai and Usman Ghani top this list, having dismantled Ireland in the 2019 Dehradun T20I. Zazai led the proceedings with a record-shattering 162*(62). Ghani contributed with a 48-ball 73 as the duo added 236 runs for the opening wicket. Their brilliance meant Afghanistan finished at 278/3 - the highest T20I total for a full-member team at that time. Meanwhile, Ireland were later restricted to 194/6.