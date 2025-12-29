Listing the highest partnerships for India in Women's T20Is

In a remarkable display of batting prowess, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set a new record for the highest partnership for India in Women's T20Is. The opening duo put together an impressive 162 runs in the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum on Sunday. Their stellar performance helped India post a mammoth total of 221/2, the team's highest-ever score in this format. On this note, we list down India's highest partnerships in WT20Is.

#1 162 by Mandhana and Verma vs SL, 2025 Mandhana and Verma were nothing short of spectacular in the aforementioned game. The pair smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the ground, scoring runs at will. While Mandhana scored a blistering 80 off just 48 balls, Verma scored an equally impressive 79 off 46 balls. Their record-breaking 162-run stand helped India post a massive total of 221/2. In response, the Lankan Women scored 191/6 to lose by 30 runs.

#2 143 by Mandhana and Verma vs WI, 2024 Mandhana and Verma surpassed their own previous record of a 143-run stand against West Indies in November 2019 in Gros Islet. The two openers made their willow talk that day as well. While Verma made 73 off just 49 balls, Mandhana (67 off 46 balls) balls was not far behind. Their 143-run stand powered the visitors to a fine total of 185/4. On the same track, the hosts were restricted to 101/9.