Dissecting the century partnerships for New Zealand in T20 WCs

New Zealand advanced to the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating Canada by eight wickets in Chennai on Tuesday. The Kiwis chased down a target of 174 runs in just 15.1 overs, with Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra leading the charge with an unbeaten partnership of 146 runs for the third wicket. On this note, we list down the century partnerships for New Zealand in T20 World Cup history.

#3 Guptill & Phillips - 105 runs vs Scotland, 2021 Martin Guptill and Phillips were the first Kiwi batters to record a 100-plus stand in a T20 WC match. They recorded 105 runs for the fourth wicket in the 2021 match against Scotland in Dubai. The stand was registered at a crucial juncture as NZ were once reeling at 52/3. While Guptill went on to smash a 56-ball 93, Phillips played the second fiddle with a 37-ball 33. Their efforts meant NZ posted 172/5 and later won by 16 runs.

#2 Phillips & Ravindra - 146* runs vs Canada, 2026 Phillips and Ravindra's unbeaten 146-run stand in the aforementioned Canada game takes the second spot on this list. Chasing a target of 174 runs, New Zealand were reeling at 30/2 when the two batters joined forces. However, the duo steadied the ship with their record partnership as New Zealand were home in the 16th over. While Phillips scored an explosive 36-ball 76*, Ravindra contributed with a solid knock of 59* off 39 balls.

