A look at highest second-wicket partnerships in T20Is
What's the story
England claimed a magnificent 4-0 series win against India after sealing the fifth T20I at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. England racked up a mammoth 257/3 before restricting the visitors to 201/8. While centurion Jos Buttler was the Player of the Match, Harry Brook led from the front. They added 233 runs, now the highest second-wicket partnership in the shortest format.
#1
Buttler-Brook: 233 runs vs India, Southampton, 2026
Being invited to bat in Southampton, England lost Philip Salt in the second over. Buttler and Brook unleashed the carnage thereafter. While Buttler brought up his second T20I ton (131 off 63 balls), Brook raced to a 19-ball half-century. The English captain smashed a 45-ball 95* (4 fours and 8 sixes). The two added 233 runs off just 102 balls for the second wicket.
Information
Another record for the duo
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler and Brook also recorded the second-highest partnership for the second wicket in T20Is (Full Members). The top spot is held by Afghanistan's Usman Ghani and Hazratullah Zazai, who compiled 236 runs against Ireland in 2019.
#2
Samson-Tilak: 210* vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2024
According to ESPNcricinfo, the previous record was held by India's Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. In 2024, the 4th T20I between South Africa and India in Johannesburg saw the visitors hammer 283/1 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma fell for a blistering 36, leaving India at 73/1. However, Samson (109*) and Tilak (120*) battered SA wth an unbeaten 210-run stand.