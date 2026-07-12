A look at highest second-wicket partnerships in T20Is

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Buttler-Brook: 233 runs vs India, Southampton, 2026

Being invited to bat in Southampton, England lost Philip Salt in the second over. Buttler and Brook unleashed the carnage thereafter. While Buttler brought up his second T20I ton (131 off 63 balls), Brook raced to a 19-ball half-century. The English captain smashed a 45-ball 95* (4 fours and 8 sixes). The two added 233 runs off just 102 balls for the second wicket.