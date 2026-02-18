Highest individual scores by Associate nation batters in T20 WCs

Canada 's Yuvraj Samra has made history by becoming the first player from an Associate nation to score a century in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The 19-year-old achieved this milestone against New Zealand at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. He reached his hundred off just 58 balls, making him the youngest player ever to do so in men's T20 World Cup history. On this note, we decode the individual scores by Associate batters in T20 WCs.

#1 Yuvraj Samra - 110 vs New Zealand, 2026 Samra, who was born in 2006 to Indian parents in Brampton, tops this list thanks to century in the aforementioned game. The opener was eventually dismissed for 110 off 65 balls in the final over as he hit 11 fours and six sixes. Notably Samra dominated a 116-run opening stand with skipper Dilpreet Bajwa (36). His century helped Canada post a total of 173/4 in their allotted overs. The Kiwis, however, later chased down the total.

#2 Aaron Jones - 94* vs Canada, 2024 USA's Aaron Jones is now second on this list, having scored an unbeaten 94 off just 40 balls against Canada in the 2024 T20 WC match in Dallas. Batting at number four, Jones was at his destructive best as he hammered the then fastest T20I fifty by a USA batter, off 22 balls. He scored four boundaries besides 10 maximums during his stay as USA (197/3) accomplished the 195-run target in just 17.3 overs.

#3 Michael Jones - 86 vs Ireland, 2022 Scotland racked up a challenging 176/5 against Ireland in the 2022 T20 WC encounter in Hobart. The Scottish team was powered by their opener Michael Jones's 55-ball 86. The dasher batted with great intent as his knock was laced with six fours and four sixes. Jones added 77 runs for the third wicket with skipper Richie Berrington (37). However, Ireland eventually chased down the target in 19 overs, with Curtis Campher smashing an unbeaten 72.

