Listing the 240-plus totals versus India in T20Is
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Team England has set a new record for the highest team total against India in T20 internationals. The fifth and final match of the series, played in Southampton on Saturday, saw Jos Buttler and Harry Brook lead the charge with their explosive innings. Buttler scored an impressive 131 while Brook remained unbeaten on 95 as England finished at a massive 257/3.
#1
257/3 by England in Southampton, 2026
As mentioned, Buttler and Brook put on a batting masterclass in the aforementioned game. Having tormented the Indian bowlers, the duo set a new record for the second-highest T20I partnership among full-member teams (233). While Buttler made a stunning 131 off 64 balls, captain Brook returned unbeaten on 95 off 45 deliveries. Their brilliance meant England finished at 257/3 and later won by 56 runs.
#2
246/7 by England at Wankhede, 2026
With their heroics in Southampton, England broke their own record of the highest T20I score against India. India posted a massive total of 253/7 in the 2026 T20 WC semi-final against the Brits at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. In response, England put up a sensational fight but failed to cross the line (246/7). England were hurt by quick wickets as they were 64/3 inside the powerplay overs. However, a majestic hundred from Jacob Bethell kept England's hopes alive. He made a brilliant 105 off 48 balls before being dismissed in the 20th over. Will Jacks (35) was the only other Englishman with a 30-plus score.
#3
245/6 by West Indies in Lauderhill, 2016
Playing just his second T20I, West Indies dasher Evin Lewis scored a 48-ball century in the 2016 Lauderhill match against India. The swashbuckling opener made great utilization of the small dimensions and cleared boundaries for fun. Lewis added 126 runs alongside his opening partner Johnson Charles (79 off 33 balls). The former was dismissed for 100 off 49 balls as WI finished at 245/6. The Men in Maroon narrowly won the game by a solitary run.