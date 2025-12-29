Dissecting Team India's 200-plus totals in Women's T20Is

The Indian women's cricket team rewrote the record books by registering their highest-ever total in a WT20I match. The record-breaking feat came during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Batting first, India posted an impressive 221/2 in their allotted 20 overs. On this note, we list down India's 200-plus totals in WT20Is.

#1 221/2 vs Sri Lanka, 2025 As mentioned, India's 221/2 in the recent Thiruvananthapuram affair against Sri Lanka now tops this list. The highlight of India's innings was the 162-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. This is now the best partnership for any wicket in WT20Is for India. While Mandhana scored a blistering 80 off just 48 balls, Verma scored an equally impressive 79 off 46 balls. In response to the mammoth score, SL were restricted to 191/6.

#2 217/4 vs West Indies, 2024 India's previous highest score in the format was 217/4, which came against West Indies in Navi Mumbai last year. Richa Ghosh was adjudged the Player of the Match as she hammered a 21-ball 54. Mandhana also made a mark with a fine 77 off 47 balls at the top. Jemimah Rodrigues (39 off 28) and Raghvi Bist (31* off 22) also played fine cameos in India's 60-run win.

#3 210/5 vs England, 2025 In a stunning display, India thrashed England by 97 runs in the the Trent Bridge WT20I earlier this year. Batting first, India compiled 210/5 in their 20 overs as Mandhana shattered multiple records with an incredible century. The southpaw, who scored a 62-ball 112, was assisted by a fine cameo from Harleen Deol (43 off 23 balls). England later perished for 113, handing India a massive win.