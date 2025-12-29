Year-ender: Jannik Sinner sets records despite doping suspension

Despite a brief doping suspension, Italian tennis ace Jannik Sinner asserted his dominance in 2025. While his on-court rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz made headlines, Alcaraz won two Grand Slams - the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The 24-year-old won the ATP Finals but eventually missed the year-end number one trophy. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at his phenomenal run.

Titles Second-most titles in 2025 Sinner won as many as six titles in 2025, the second-most for a player (men's singles). He is only behind Alcaraz, who secured a record eight titles, his most for a season. Apart from winning the two Majors, the former world number one claimed the Paris Masters and ATP Finals. He also lifted trophies at the China Open and Vienna Open.

Information Over 55 match-wins According to ATP, Sinner bagged a 58-6 win-loss record in 2025. He is only behind Alcaraz, the tour-leader in terms of match-wins (71-9). Alex de Minaur (56-24) was the only other man with over 55 singles wins.

Australian Open Sinner defends his Australian Open title Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The top seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win after over two hours. While Zverev's bid for an elusive Grand Slam title ended, Sinner became the first Italian to win three career Majors. Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).

Wimbledon Maiden Wimbledon title In July, Sinner avenged his French Open final defeat to Alcaraz. He won Wimbledon after beating the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The remarkable comeback gave Sinner his maiden Wimbledon title and a fourth at Grand Slams. Sinner also snapped Alcaraz's 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon. He won the 2023 and 2024 editions. Notably, Alcaraz was 5-0 in Grand Slam finals before this defeat.

Paris Masters Historic win at Paris Masters In November, Sinner won the Paris Masters, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-4, 7-6). The victory extended Sinner's unbeaten streak on indoor courts. Notably, Sinner became the fourth player to win the Paris Masters title without conceding a set since 1990, joining Stefan Edberg (1990), Roger Federer (2011), and Novak Djokovic (2014, 2019).

Information Sinner part of this elite club Sinner is now one of five players aged 23 or under in the Open Era to simultaneously hold three men's singles titles at Grand Slams, along with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.