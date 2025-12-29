Year-ender: Jannik Sinner sets records despite doping suspension
Despite a brief doping suspension, Italian tennis ace Jannik Sinner asserted his dominance in 2025. While his on-court rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz made headlines, Alcaraz won two Grand Slams - the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The 24-year-old won the ATP Finals but eventually missed the year-end number one trophy. As the year reaches its business end, have a look at his phenomenal run.
Titles
Second-most titles in 2025
Sinner won as many as six titles in 2025, the second-most for a player (men's singles). He is only behind Alcaraz, who secured a record eight titles, his most for a season. Apart from winning the two Majors, the former world number one claimed the Paris Masters and ATP Finals. He also lifted trophies at the China Open and Vienna Open.
Information
Over 55 match-wins
According to ATP, Sinner bagged a 58-6 win-loss record in 2025. He is only behind Alcaraz, the tour-leader in terms of match-wins (71-9). Alex de Minaur (56-24) was the only other man with over 55 singles wins.
Australian Open
Sinner defends his Australian Open title
Sinner won the 2025 Australian Open after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The top seed claimed a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win after over two hours. While Zverev's bid for an elusive Grand Slam title ended, Sinner became the first Italian to win three career Majors. Sinner is also the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).
Wimbledon
Maiden Wimbledon title
In July, Sinner avenged his French Open final defeat to Alcaraz. He won Wimbledon after beating the Spaniard 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. The remarkable comeback gave Sinner his maiden Wimbledon title and a fourth at Grand Slams. Sinner also snapped Alcaraz's 20-match unbeaten run at Wimbledon. He won the 2023 and 2024 editions. Notably, Alcaraz was 5-0 in Grand Slam finals before this defeat.
Paris Masters
Historic win at Paris Masters
In November, Sinner won the Paris Masters, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets (6-4, 7-6). The victory extended Sinner's unbeaten streak on indoor courts. Notably, Sinner became the fourth player to win the Paris Masters title without conceding a set since 1990, joining Stefan Edberg (1990), Roger Federer (2011), and Novak Djokovic (2014, 2019).
Information
Sinner part of this elite club
Sinner is now one of five players aged 23 or under in the Open Era to simultaneously hold three men's singles titles at Grand Slams, along with Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.
ATP Finals
Sinner attains these feats with ATP Finals title
In November, Sinner defeated Alcaraz to win the 2025 ATP Finals. He won the summit clash 7-6 (4), 7-5. Sinner became the fourth-youngest to win the ATP Finals in successive years, only behind Lleyton Hewitt, Ivan Lendl, and Roger Federer. As per Opta, Sinner is the first player to win the ATP Finals without conceding a set in multiple and consecutive years.