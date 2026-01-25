Guwahati T20I: India elect to field against New Zealand

India aim to clinch the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium. The hosts have been in phenomenal form, winning the first match by 48 runs. They chased down 209 in just 15.2 overs in Raipur thereafter. This makes the Guwahati T20I a do-or-die contest for the Kiwis. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and elected to field.

Changes Changes in Playing XI India rested Jasprit Bumrah in the 2nd T20I, while vice-captain Axar Patel was ruled out with an injury. Skipper Suryakumar has brought back Bumrah in place of Arshdeep Singh in Guwahati. Moreover, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the XI. Meanwhile, NZ have included Kyle Jamieson in place of Zak Foulkes, who conceded 67 runs in three overs.

Playing XIs A look at two XIs India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Jacob Duffy.

Advertisement

Details Pitch report and streaming details The Barsapara Cricket Stadium pitch is usually a batsman's paradise with its flat surface and hard soil. The initial overs may offer some swing to seamers due to evening moisture and light grass cover, but the track quickly turns into a belter. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:30pm IST).

Advertisement

Recap A look at series recap In the first T20I, India won by 48 runs, having defended 190. The 2nd T20I saw New Zealand score 208/6 in their 20 overs. Rachin Ravindra contributed a counter-attacking 44, while skipper Mitchell Santner smashed an unbeaten 47. India, led by Ishan Kishan (76 off 32 balls) and captain Suryakumar Yadav (82* off 37 balls), chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.