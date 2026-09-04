Women's Asia Cup 2026, India vs Pakistan: Preview and stats

The Women's Asia Cup started in 2004 as an ODI tournament, but was changed to T20 format after the fourth edition.

IND-W have been the most successful team in this competition, winning seven titles.

In the Women's T20 Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have faced each other six times with India winning five of those encounters.

Overall in T20Is, IND-W own a win-loss record of 14-3 from 17 games versus PAK-W, as per Cricinfo.