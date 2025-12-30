India vs South Africa: ICC rates Eden Gardens pitch 'satisfactory' 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rated the pitch used for the 1st Test between India and South Africa at Kolkata's Eden Gardens as "satisfactory." The match, played between November 14 and 16, concluded within three days. The Proteas won by 30 runs while defending a paltry 123. Former West Indies captain Richie Richardson, who served as the ICC match referee for this game, gave the rating despite criticism over the uneven nature of the pitch.

Pitch controversy Pitch faced criticism for favoring spinners The Eden Gardens pitch was heavily criticized for being overly favorable to spinners, with sharp turn and inconsistent bounce from Day 1. Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah and South African spinner Simon Harmer were the main beneficiaries of the conditions. India's head coach Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch after the match, saying it wasn't unplayable but rather a test of technique and mental toughness.

Views Gambhir's defense of Eden Gardens pitch After the match, Gambhir also defended India's decision to ask for a spin-friendly pitch from Day 1. He said this was done so that the toss wouldn't play a major role in determining the outcome of the match. "We ask for the pitch to aid spinners from day one so that the toss doesn't become crucial," he said.

Match How the 1st Test panned out In Kolkata, SA were bowled for 159, batting first, as Bumrah claimed a fifer. Aiden Markram (31) top-scored for them. In response, India posted 189/10 with KL Rahul (39) and Washington Sundar (29) making the top contributions. SA managed 153/10 in their second outing, with skipper Temba Bavuma scoring 55*. Chasing 124 for victory, India lost regular wickets and were eventually folded for 93.