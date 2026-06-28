India ousted from Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Key stats

IND-W

Summary of India's innings

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took their time to settle in before adding a 66-run stand. Australia fought back and had India at 83/2 thereafter. Harmanpreet joined Jemimah Rodrigues and the duo rebuilt the innings with sensible batting. They effectively rotated the strike, bringing up India's 100 in the 14th over. Jemimah was retired out as Harmanpreet led the charge toward the end. She hit three consecutive sixes off Sophie Molineux to bring up her half-century. AUS-W skipper Molineux bowled 4 overs and clocked 2/46.