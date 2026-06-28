India ousted from Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Key stats
What's the story
In a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match, India failed to defend a challenging total of 170/4 against Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played an explosive innings, scoring a blistering half-century in just 25 balls. She ended up smashing 56 runs. In response, Australia were 68/3 at one stage. However, a 100-run stand between Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner helped them win by six wickets. For India, Shree Charani claimed 2 scalps.
IND-W
Summary of India's innings
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took their time to settle in before adding a 66-run stand. Australia fought back and had India at 83/2 thereafter. Harmanpreet joined Jemimah Rodrigues and the duo rebuilt the innings with sensible batting. They effectively rotated the strike, bringing up India's 100 in the 14th over. Jemimah was retired out as Harmanpreet led the charge toward the end. She hit three consecutive sixes off Sophie Molineux to bring up her half-century. AUS-W skipper Molineux bowled 4 overs and clocked 2/46.
Chase
How did Australia perform in the chase?
Australia lost Georgia Voll early on before Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield added 50 runs. India dismissed both batters and had the Aussie Women reeling at 68/3. However, Perry and Gardner slammed respective fifties to add a fine 100-run stand for the 4th wicket. Perry was out for 56 before Gardner and Wareham finished the job. Charani picked 2/32 from her 4 overs. Deepti Sharma (1/31) and Renuka Singh Thakur (1/41) claimed a wicket each.
Record
Aussie Women attain this record
As per Cricbuzz, Australia have recorded the highest successful chase in Women's T20 World Cup. Highest successful chases in Women's T20 WC 171 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Lord's, 2026 164 - ENG-W vs AUS-W, The Oval, 2009 SF 164 - ENG-W vs NZ-W, The Oval, 2026 163 - WI-W vs NZ-W, Southampton, 2026
Do you know?
Australia and SA qualify for semis from Group A
Australia topped Group A with an unbeaten record of 5 wins from 5 games. Australia finished with 10 points. South Africa secured 2nd place after having earlier beaten Bangladesh on Sunday at Lord's. India finished 3rd with this defeat.