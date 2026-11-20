Decoding Jasprit Bumrah's best Test spells across SENA nations
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah made a sensational return to Test cricket, taking four wickets versus New Zealand in the 1st innings at Wellington's Basin Reserve. New Zealand posted a total of 368/10 with Bumrah ending with impressive figures of 4/92 from 29 overs, including three wickets on Day 1. Here we present Bumrah's best Test spells across SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia).
Context
Why does this story matter?
This was Bumrah's eighth four-fer in Tests and a maiden one against the Kiwis.
His tally also includes 16 five-wicket spells. Bumrah has raced to 238 scalps at 19.84 from 53 matches (100 innings).
Meanwhile, 176 of Bumrah's scalps have come in away (home of opposition) matches at 20.07.
Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in SENA. He has claimed 163 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at 21.5.
#1
5/54 versus South Africa, 2018 (Johannesburg)
Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in a three-match series in 2018.
Johannesburg, which hostest the third match, saw Bumrah claim a solid 5/54 in South Africa's score of 194 after India had bagged 187 in the 1st innings.
Bumrah bowled 18.5 overs and claimed 5/54 (2 maidens).
India responded with 247 before bowling SA out for 177. Bumrah claimed 2/57 in the fourth innings.
#2
5/85 versus England, 2018 (Nottingham)
After the three-match series against South Africa, the Indian cricket team toured England for their next red-ball assignment.
A young Bumrah was right on the money in the 1st clash held at Nottingham.
After India's 329, England folded for 161 with Bumrah picking 2 scalps.
India scored 352/7d next and set England a target of 521.
Bumrah's 5/85 from 29 overs ensured India's 203-run win with England managing 317.
#3
6/33 versus Australia, 2018 (Melbourne)
In the same year, India toured Australia and the third match was held in Melbourne (MCG).
India won the contest by 137 runs. After India's 443/7d, Australia were bowled out for a paltry 151.
Bumrah led the way with 6/33 from 15.5 overs (4 maidens). He wiped out the middle and lower order.
India managed 106/8d before downing the Aussies, who scored 261. Bumrah managed a three-fer.
#4
4/92 versus New Zealand, 2026 (Wellington)
Bumrah is featuring in his third Test on New Zealand soil. He last played here in 2020.
On Day 1, Bumrah gave the early momentum by dismissing Tom Latham for a duck before removing Daryl Mitchell for 1.
Tom Blundell (5) was his third victim, which left the hosts struggling at 70/5.
Bumrah eventually got his fourth wicket on Day 2 by dismissing Matt Henry (1).