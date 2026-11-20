This was Bumrah's eighth four-fer in Tests and a maiden one against the Kiwis.

His tally also includes 16 five-wicket spells. Bumrah has raced to 238 scalps at 19.84 from 53 matches (100 innings).

Meanwhile, 176 of Bumrah's scalps have come in away (home of opposition) matches at 20.07.

Bumrah is India's highest wicket-taker in SENA. He has claimed 163 wickets across 34 SENA Tests at 21.5.