1st ODI preview: Can Team India bounce back against England?
What's the story
After a disappointing 0-4 loss in the T20I series, India will look to turn their fortunes around in the ODI format. The three-match series against England starts at Edgbaston on July 14. The match marks the return of several key players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. Their presence is expected to bolster both batting and bowling departments as India looks to build momentum for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Here is the game preview.
Line-up
India to field a strong team
The Indian batting order, on paper, looks one of the strongest in world cricket.
Rohit is set to open with skipper Shubman Gill, a pair that has been India's most successful in recent years.
The latter will look to carry his confidence from last year's Test tour success into the 50-over format.
Meanwhile, Bumrah, who will lead the pace unit, is set to play his first ODI in nearly three years.
Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are the other key bowlers.
England
What about the England unit?
England will be powered by their skipper Harry Brook and Jos Buttler, who were brilliant in the recent ODI series.
As Zak Crawley has been dropped, Jacob Bethell is set to open the batting alongside Ben Duckett, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Saqib Mahmood will have the onus to make the ball talk.
Notably, England have lost seven of their last eight bilateral ODI series against India.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The Edgbaston pitch is known to be batting‑friendly, with true bounce aiding stroke‑play.
Fast bowlers are likely to find early movement under overcast conditions, especially with the new ball.
Meanwhile, cloud cover is expected during the first half of the day.
The match, which will get underway at 3:30pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on SonyLIV.
H2H
India lead the head-to-head record
India and England have faced each other in a total of 110 ODI matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Out of these, India have won 61 while England have emerged victorious on 44 occasions.
On England soil, the hosts have 23 wins and 18 defeats against the Indian side (Tied: 1, NR: 1).
However, India have won seven of their last concluded 12 ODIs against the Brits in UK.
Line-ups
Predicted XIs of India and England
England Predicted XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid.
India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Gill has been in great form this year, scoring 373 runs across five ODI innings at an average of 93.3.
As a captain, Harry Brook has smashed 850 ODI runs at an average of 60.7 and a strike rate of 118.
Across 27 ODIs in England, Rohit has scored an impressive 1,428 runs at an average of 64.91.
Joe Root averages 65.93 in ODIs since the start of 2025, having tallied over 1,000 runs.
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