1st ODI preview: Can Team India bounce back against England? 

The Indian batting order, on paper, looks one of the strongest in world cricket.

Rohit is set to open with skipper Shubman Gill, a pair that has been India's most successful in recent years.

The latter will look to carry his confidence from last year's Test tour success into the 50-over format.

Meanwhile, Bumrah, who will lead the pace unit, is set to play his first ODI in nearly three years.

Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar are the other key bowlers.