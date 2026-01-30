5th T20I: India meet NZ in dead rubber in Thiruvananthapuram

India and New Zealand are all set to clash in the fifth and final T20I of the series at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, on January 31 The home team has already won the series with a scoreline of 3-1. Suryakumar Yadav's men dominated in the first three matches but faltered in the fourth, losing by 50 runs. Here is the preview of the final affair.

Match preview New Zealand aim to build on last match's momentum New Zealand finally showed some resilience in the last match, where they scored 215/7 and later defended it. They will be looking to build on this momentum and gain some much-needed confidence before heading into the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Though the Indian side should not worry much after just one loss, they would not want to suffer another defeat.

Statistics A look at the pitch report The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium is well-balanced but tends to slow down as the match progresses. A big first-innings total, ideally above 220, would be key to winning here. The Greenfield International Stadium has hosted four men's T20Is so far, with India losing just once, making it a favorable venue for the hosts. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).

H2H Here is the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India are ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 29 T20Is, with India winning 17 of them. This includes a couple of Super-Over wins. NZ have won 11, while one resulted in a tie. The Black Caps have so far met India 15 times in T20Is on Indian soil. While the hosts emerged winners 10 times, NZ clinched the other five matches.

Team composition A look at the probable XIs India (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Probable XI): Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.