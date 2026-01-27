4th T20I: Can New Zealand halt India's winning streak? 

Team India will aim to continue its winning run against New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Wednesday. The match will be played at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav 's team has already taken an unassailable lead in the five-match series with a 3-0 margin. Hence, the Kiwis would be raring to get their first win of the series. Here is the preview of the fourth encounter.

Match significance India aim for clean sweep, NZ seek redemption India's dominance in the T20I series against New Zealand has been evident. The Men in Blue have won all three matches so far, with a particular highlight being their victory in the third T20I, where they chased down 154 in just 10 overs. The likes of Suryakumar, Ishan Kishan, and Abhishek Sharma have been phenomenal with the bat. The Kiwis have particularly struggled in the bowling department. Their batters also look vulnerable against quality spin.

Match details Pitch conditions and streaming details The pitch at Visakhapatnam's Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium has been a high-scoring one, with over 400 runs scored in the last T20I game played here in late 2023. Considering the freshness of the wicket, the toss-winning skipper is likely to elect to bowl. Notably, dew can also play a part. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on the JioHotstar app/website (7:00pm IST).

H2H A look at the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, India are ahead of New Zealand in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 28 T20Is, with India winning 17 of them. This includes a couple of Super-Over wins. NZ have won 10, while one resulted in a tie. The Black Caps have so far met India 14 times in T20Is on Indian soil. While the hosts emerged winners 10 times, NZ clinched the other four matches.

Team line-ups Here are the probable XIs India (Probable XI): Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.