5th WT20I: Can India script whitewash against Sri Lanka? 

India will take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final T20I of the series at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm IST on December 30. Team India has already clinched the series 4-0 after winning all four matches so far. The hosts will be looking for a clean sweep, while Sri Lanka will hope to salvage some pride with a win in this dead rubber. Here we present the match preview.

Match details A look at the Pitch conditions The pitch at Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium is expected to be a high-scoring one, with the team winning the toss likely to bowl first due to dew. The temperature is also expected to drop to early 20s, making it pretty humid. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss in each of the first three matches and opted to field first, giving her bowlers an edge with less dew on the pitch.

Series overview India's dominance in the series India have dominated the series with consistent performances across all departments. They chased down decent targets with ease in the first three matches, winning by seven or eight wickets each time. In the fourth T20I, a clinical batting display led by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma helped India post an impressive 221/2 and seal a 30-run victory.

Team lineup Here are predicted playing XIs India's predicted playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Shree Charani. Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kawya Kavindi, Nimasha Madushani.

Series history India seek 3rd 5-0 series win in T20Is If India wins on Tuesday, it will be their third 5-0 series win in T20Is. They previously achieved this feat against the West Indies in 2019 and Bangladesh last year. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have played only three five-match T20I series before but has never lost by a 5-0 margin. The closest they came was against India when they lost 4-0 after a washout in 2018.

Stats Here are the key performers Shafali Verma scored fifties in each of the last three games of the ongoing series. Smriti Mandhana played an 80-run knock in the preceding game. With 151 wickets, Deepti Sharma is the joint-leading wicket-taker in WT20Is. Chamari Athapaththu has scored 3,559 WT20I runs at 25.42 besides taking 63 scalps at 26.20 in the format.