5 players to watch out for in India-West Indies T20Is
What's the story
Team India is gearing up to host West Indies for a five-match T20I series, starting on Tuesday. The two sides are coming off a thrilling ODI leg, which saw the Men in Blue clinch a 2-1 win. Despite India's dynamic, young core, they can't take the West Indies lightly as the latter boasts proven match-winners. On this note, we look at the players to watch out for in the series.
#1
Shimron Hetmyer
To win the series, India's bowling department must restrict Shimron Hetmyer's big hitting.
The left-handed middle-order batter has long been a potent thorn in India's side across white-ball formats.
He has scored 1,224 runs in T20I cricket this year at a strike rate of 166.30, as per Cricinfo.
Heymyer, who is also a proven performer in the IPL, is well versed with Indian tracks.
#2
Shai Hope
Eyes will be on WI skipper Shai Hope, who has been in the form of his life.
He made two tons in the ODI leg of the Indian tour, including a 162* in the third game that helped West Indies chase down a massive target of 352 runs in just 48.2 overs.
Hope would be determined to extend his golden run in T20Is as well.
#3
Abhishek Sharma
In his last outing, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma scored a 20-ball half-century in the Asian Games cricket final against Pakistan.
Across 62 T20Is, the batter has scored 1,926 runs at an average of 32.64.
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.13 is currently the highest in the format (Minimum: 1,000 runs).
Last month, he struck the fastest T20I hundred by a Full Member team batter, off 30 balls versus Afghanistan.
#4
Ishan Kishan
The in-form Ishan Kishan recently became the second Indian cricketer to hammer 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20 International cricket.
He has raced to 1,005 runs in 29 matches at an average of 38.65 and a strike rate of 169.76, with one century and seven fifties to his name.
As his destructive power-hitting has paired up with consistency, WI bowlers can struggle against him.
#5
Kuldeep Yadav
Though bowlers had a hard time in the recent IND-WI ODI series, Kuldeep Yadav made a mark.
He claimed seven wickets across three games, including a four-fer in the opener.
The left-arm wrist-spinner, who owns 95 T20I wickets at a stunning average of 13.75, is making a comeback in the format.
His turning deliveries can even deceive batters on the flattest of tracks.