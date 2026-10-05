5 players to watch out for in India-West Indies T20Is 

To win the series, India's bowling department must restrict Shimron Hetmyer's big hitting.

The left-handed middle-order batter has long been a potent thorn in India's side across white-ball formats.

He has scored 1,224 runs in T20I cricket this year at a strike rate of 166.30, as per Cricinfo.

Heymyer, who is also a proven performer in the IPL, is well versed with Indian tracks.